Are You One of Central Oregon’s Fastest-Growing Companies?

Cascade Business News is still accepting applications for the Seventh Annual Central Oregon’s Fastest 20 Growing Businesses.

We are proud to be partnering, once again, with Umpqua Bank and Capstone CPA’s to help identify and vet these varied businesses from many industries.

Please go to CascadeBusNews.com and look for the Fast 20 icon to fill out the nomination form. Don’t worry, we don’t publish actual sales, just percentage of growth.

The #1 fastest-growing company will receive $1,000 from Umpqua Bank, $1,000 in services from Capstone CPA’s and two half-page ads from CBN.

We will invite the 20 fastest-growing companies to an awards party at the Oxford Hotel in November to unveil this group, counting down from 20 to 1!

So get with your banker or CPA and get nominated!

Last year’s winner include:

#1: BRANWYN

#2: Dirtbag Enterprises LLC

#3: Onboard Dynamics LLC

#4: Forever Free Cryo Therapy: RISE Modern Wellness

#5: Puffin Drinkwear

#6: Riley Visuals

#7: C.O. Alpha Painting, LLC

#8: Construction Management Services

#9: The Montessori Center Inc

#10: Almost Family, LLC

#11: Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon

#12: Pinnacle Architecture

#13: Alt Blu

#14: Elevation Property Management LLC

#15: VocalBooth.com Inc

#16: Diversified Heating & Cooling, Inc.

#17: Integrated 3D LLC

#18: Cascade Ice, LLC

#19: Sun Country Engineering & Surveying

#20: Sisters Landscape

