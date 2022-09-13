Area PGA Jr. League All-Star Teams Competing in Regional at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls, Idaho, September 9-11

(L-R) 13u Bend Bombers All-Stars Myles Langford, Holden Baird, Bryden Ditty, Owen Greenough, Calvin Langford, Roman Westhoff, Tyler Eckerle, Nolan Goodman. Back row: Ryan Smith (Assistant Coach) | Photo courtesy of PGA Jr. League)

Area All-Star teams of junior golfers will compete in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls, Idaho, September 9-11, 2022.

Nearly 200 teams of junior golfers ages 10-17 split between two age divisions will enjoy two fun and exciting days of competition at 12 Regionals taking place during the month of September. The 12 Regional host sites were announced August 11.

At Regionals, 13u All-Star teams (boys and girls ages 10-13) will compete for one of 12 spots in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, Oct. 6-9, which will be broadcast live on select ESPN networks. The competing 17u All-Star teams (boys and girls ages 14-17) will conclude their Championship Season journey at the Regionals, where they will determine the age division’s champion.

All-Star teams competing in this Regional include:

13u Teams:

Bend Bombers 13u All-Stars — Players competed with Broken Top Club (Bend), Tetherow Golf Club (Bend), Bend (Oregon) Golf Club and Awbrey Glen Golf Club (Bend) during the recreational season.

17u Teams:

MVCC 1 17u All-Stars — All players competed with Meridian Valley Country Club (Kent, Washington) as the facility hosted its own league during the recreational season.

Through PGA Jr. League, kids ages 17 and under learn and play golf on co-ed teams, wear numbered jerseys and receive expert coaching from PGA Professionals. Following recreational play in the spring and summer, hundreds of 13u All-Star teams and 17u All-Star teams, are formed in each league to compete in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season.

For the first time, All-Star teams have an additional pathway to the Regionals: beginning at Section Qualifiers and Section Championships held by all 41 PGA Sections, and/or participating in at least three local All-Star Play Days. With this additional pathway, the number of teams qualifying for each Regional has doubled, creating increased access to the Championship Season and more playing opportunities for All-Star teams.

To date, 68,000 players are participating in the 2022 season, led by 2,200 PGA Coaches. Additionally, PGA REACH — the PGA of America’s 501(c)(3) foundation — has provided nearly 2,500 scholarships to players who qualified for financial assistance or were from a military family.

National Car Rental was named the inaugural title partner of the Championship Season last year. PGA Jr. League’s biggest corporate partner since 2018, as well as an Official Partner and the Official Rental Car of the PGA of America since 2012, National’s title partnership aims to continue fueling meaningful growth of PGA Jr. League and supporting the program’s endeavors to welcome more kids to the game.

About PGA Jr. League:

PGA Jr. League brings families and friends together around fun, team golf experiences for kids ages 17 and under, with expert coaching from PGA Professionals. Visit PGAJrLeague.com for more information, and follow @PGAJrLeague on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

About PGA of America:

The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .