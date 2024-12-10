Argonaut Cycles GR3 Raffle to Support Horner Cycling Foundation

December 6 is the last day that you can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a GR3 gravel bike from local company, Argonaut Cycles. The GR3 was made for the ENVE Grodeo and to help support Bend’s own Horner Cycling Foundation. Their Mission: To create a junior road cycling team that is inclusive, accessible to all socioeconomic statuses with the focus on developing a love of the sport of cycling that we hope will last a lifetime. 100% of proceeds go to this grassroots effort to help kids get access and learn to love road and cyclocross racing.

Complete Build Details include: -Special Edition Supernaut in 575 Proven Geometry -Stealth Raw Clear with Hazelnut Logos -ENVE SES AR In-Route Integrated Bar/Stem 420/110 -Silca Nastro Cuscino Bar Tape -Argonaut Headset -ENVE 400mm 27.2mm Seatpost, 25mm Offset -Ceramic Speed T47 Bottom Bracket -SRAM RED AXS HRD Shift-Brake System -Wolf Tooth Direct Mount Chainring, 42t -Cane Creek eeWings All-Road Ti Crankset, 172.5mm -SRAM XX1 10-50t Rainbow Cassette -SRAM XX1 AXS Rear Derailleur -ENVE SES AR 4.5 Wheelset -Schwalbe G-One R 700x45c Transparent Sidewall Tires -Reform Seymour Saddle -Arundel Mandible Bottle Cages.

Retail Value = $18K

Each raffle ticket is $20 or 6 for $105.

To purchase, go to argonaut-cycles.betterworld.org