Argonaut Cycles’ Rm3 Road Bike Awarded One of Seven Best Road & Cyclocross Bikes of 2022 by Bicycling Magazine

(Photo | Courtesy of Argonaut Cycles)

Bicycling Magazine has named Argonaut Cycles’ RM3 road bike as one of 2022’s best road bikes. Editor Matt Philips spent two months rigorously riding and testing the RM3 and in the end reported “…this Argonaut RM3 is one of the best-riding road bikes I’ve ridden in my more than 25 years of working for Bicycling because I can’t pretend that this Argonaut is anything other than a masterpiece.”

Argonaut Cycles is pushing the envelope of what is possible with carbon fiber at their headquarters in Bend, OR. The Argonaut RM3 is the only bike of the top seven recognized bikes that is manufactured in the U.S.A. From cutting our own tools out of raw aluminum, to designing completely new frame molds for each custom geometry, to forming carbon parts by hand, one ply at a time, everything we make comes from who we are: craftspeople dedicated to perfection and obsessed with details.

Bicycling Magazine highlights the finely tuned ride of the RM3. A feel that is unlike any mass-produced high-end carbon bike. The bike is light and responsive but has soul. Argonaut is the only carbon bike manufacture producing completely custom bikes. Argonaut’s Patented build and design process allows each bike to be uniquely designed and tuned for the individual rider, addressing their goals, weight, height, flexibility and desired ride characteristics. Every layer of carbon added to each bottom bracket, down tube, head tube, seat stay and chain stay is predetermined and intentional, resulting in a bike that is truly custom for every rider.

The article explains Argonaut’s two paths to custom. The first path is Full Custom, where not detail is spared and all geometry elements are unique to the single bike. The second path is Proven Geometry, where a cyclists choses from 1 of 12 stock geometries before diving into the custom tuning process. Both paths take advantage of Argonaut’s patented frame building process, where every element of the frames is tuned for the individual. The RM3 frameset in Proven Geometry is $6,500 and a Full Custom frameset is $8,000. Argonaut is now offering Proven Geometry with curated builds starting at $10,800.

Bicycling finishes the review by stating “Argonaut is able to create something extraordinary while also elevating their craft. There’s a word for that: Brilliance”.

Read more at bicycling.com/bikes-gear/a39410664/bike-awards-2022-road.

About Argonaut:

Argonaut Cycles designs and manufactures the worlds best custom carbon bicycles in Bend, OR, U.S.A.. Argonaut makes purpose built bikes to heighten the riding experience. Leading the industry with their patented HPSM (High Pressure Silicone Molding) manufacturing process, Argonaut is redefining ride quality and performance of carbon bikes, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the pursuit of perfection. Argonaut bicycles are available worldwide.

argonautcycles.com