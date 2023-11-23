Argonaut Launches the Supernaut

(Photo | courtesy of Argonaut)

Hand-built in Bend, the Supernaut line of bikes are built on Argonaut’s commitment to elevated ride quality. Argonaut is offering a limited quantity of both their GR3 gravel bike and RM3 road bikes in the Supernaut build. In creating these bikes, Argonaut looked at the bike holistically, curating every element of the bike to work harmoniously. Improved ride quality enables riders to get more out of their bodies and machines while providing greater connection to their terrain.

Years of long rides, data collection, and handcrafting custom bikes designed to enhance ride quality have all been distilled into the Supernaut. Without ever losing sight of the cyclist and what they deserve from a premium bike, Argonaut has applied their proven carbon layup patterns and custom-tune every element of the Supernaut to match the individual. With a rider-specific stem and handlebar — and Proven Geometries that ensuring a dialed fit — this bike is ready to ride as soon as it is delivered.

Supernauts feature a raw carbon finish and refined gold branding. Raw carbon is the lightest finish Argonaut offers and the raw carbon tells the story of our unique layup process and shows every detail. It also depicts Argonaut in its truest form — functionally driven design and light- as-air, next-level performance.

Supernauts represent the easiest point of entry into the Argonaut family. Argonaut builds and stocks a fleet of Supernaut frames in-house and shipping in four weeks of ordering. Once individual fit details have been addressed, and rider-specific stems and handlebars selected, each Supernaut is then assembled in-house by Argonaut’s team of master mechanics. Shipped ready to rip, all the customer has to do is set up their wheels, air up the tires, adjust your saddle height, and start riding.

The Supernaut is performance-centered build focused on ride quality, enjoyment, experience, and speed, the Supernaut is nothing short of epic. From Argonaut’s wheels on the RM3 — designed to be the perfect companion to our family of bikes — to best-in-class Enve bars and stems, the Supernaut build delivers time-tested quality in a lightweight package. Whether rolling into race day primed and ready, or venturing out into the mountains until home calls you home, the combination of these touch points means having a bike that’s ready for absolutely anything and everything.

In addressing the trends and needs of the modern cyclist, Argonaut is offering a performance machine that provides a superior ride quality paired with a build that is indisputable. Argonaut has been driving the concept and importance of enhanced ride quality since 2007. The Supernaut is the bike that the most discerning rider can make their own… today.

argonautcycles.com