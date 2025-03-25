Array of Printmaking Art on Display at COCC

(Squaring Up, 24“ x 30“ collage by Beale Jones)

A printmaking exhibition by members of Central Oregon’s Studio 6000, titled Departure, Detour, Divergence, is showing at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Barber Library Rotunda Gallery from April 1 to June 26, with a reception from 3:30-5:45pm on Thursday, April 3. For complete gallery hours, visit the Barber Library’s webpage at cocc.edu/library.

The show will feature 65 unique works, including original prints, mixed-media art and handmade books. Artists include Paul Alan Bennett, Janet Brockway, Glen Corbett, Beale Jones, Barbara Kennedy, Shana Laursen, Adrienne Phillips, Diana Phillips, Carolyn Platt, Jane Quale and Judy Wilson. Established in 2019, Studio 6000 is a Sisters-based collective of print artists from across Central Oregon.

For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

