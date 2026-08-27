Art in the High Desert Returns to Bend’s Riverbend Park August 28-30

Art lovers, collectors, and visitors from across the Pacific Northwest are invited to experience Art in the High Desert, one of the West Coast’s premier juried fine art and craft shows, returning to Riverbend Park in Bend, Oregon, August 28-30. The three-day event will feature approximately 140 jury-selected artists showcasing and selling original fine art and fine crafts in one of the region’s most scenic outdoor settings.

Now in its 16th year, Art in the High Desert has earned a national reputation for artistic excellence and strong collector attendance. Organized by working artists and local art advocates through a nonprofit organization, the show is dedicated to presenting original artwork while creating meaningful opportunities for artists and patrons to connect.

Set along the banks of the Deschutes River at Riverbend Park, the event offers visitors the opportunity to meet artists in person, learn about their creative processes, and purchase museum-quality works directly from the creators. Artwork spans a wide range of media, including painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, glass, photography, wood, fiber, metal, and mixed media.

“We are excited to welcome patrons back to Riverbend Park for another exceptional celebration of creativity and craftsmanship,” said Art in the High Desert organizers. “Our mission is to bring together outstanding artists and enthusiastic art buyers in a setting that reflects the beauty and spirit of Central Oregon.” Adapted from the organization’s mission and event goals.

Art in the High Desert has consistently ranked among the nation’s top-selling art shows and has become a highly anticipated annual tradition for both residents and visitors. Organizers note that the event draws dedicated art buyers and collectors who return year after year in search of exceptional original artwork.

To make attending the event easy and convenient, organizers are offering free off-site parking and complimentary shuttle service throughout the festival weekend. Visitors may park at the Old Mt. Bachelor Park & Ride, 1000 SW Bradbury Way, next to the Pavilion, and ride the Free Art Shuttle to and from Riverbend Park. The shuttle will operate all three days of the festival, departing every 30 minutes and running continuously during all show hours.

Event Details

What: Art in the High Desert

When: August 28-30

Where: Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia Street, Bend

Featured: Approximately 140 juried fine artists and craftspeople from across the United States

Free Art Shuttle & Parking

Parking Location:

Old Mt. Bachelor Park & Ride

1000 SW Bradbury Way, Bend

(Next to the Pavilion)

Shuttle Service:

Free roundtrip transportation to Riverbend Park

Runs all three days of the festival

Departs every 30 minutes

Operates continuously during all open show hours

For additional information, artist listings, event hours, and visitor details, visit artinthehighdesert.com.

About Art in the High Desert:

Art in the High Desert is a nonprofit, artist-driven juried fine art and craft show held annually in Bend, Oregon. Founded by artists and supported by local art advocates, the event is dedicated to showcasing original work, supporting professional artists, and connecting collectors with exceptional contemporary art in an inviting outdoor environment.

artinthehighdesert.com