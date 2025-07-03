Art in the West Opens This Saturday

(A Journey Together by David Sherwin Parker)

2025 Art in the West

Annual Juried Exhibition and Silent Auction Returns July 5

The 2025 Art in the West juried exhibition and online auction opens on Saturday, July 5, with nearly 120 pieces on display around the Museum!

Featuring nationally and regionally acclaimed painters, sculptors, photographers and more, the exhibition is inspiring for visitors and art enthusiasts alike. Bidding opens on July 5 at 9am, and visitors can explore the exhibition for free with admission.

Preview the exhibition via our 2025 Gallery Guide available online.

2025 Art in the West

Saturday, July 5 through Saturday, September 20

Online bidding opens July 5 at 9am

Welcome the Night

Come Celebrate Sundown With Us

On Wednesday, July 16, we invite you to explore, learn, play and discover why sundown is meaningful for wildlife during our Welcome the Night event.

From insect discoveries to face painting to telescope tours and a game of Moth & Bat tag, this family-friendly event is packed with hands-on activities for all ages. Meet an owl during a special bird of prey encounter! Talk to experts and naturalists about nighttime pollinators and bats! Discover how a dark sky is critical for wildlife!

Food and drinks are available for purchase at the Crepuscular Café, featuring Luckey’s Woodsman. Get your tickets and let’s celebrate sundown together!

Welcome the Night

Wednesday, July 16 | 6:30-9:30pm

$10 (Members get 20% off); children 2 and under free

Food and drinks available for purchase

Happy Independence Day!

Museum is Closed July Fourth

The Museum will be closed to mark the July Fourth holiday. We’ll see you again at 9am on Saturday, July 5!

Independence Day – Museum Closed

Museum opens Saturday, July 5, 9am-5pm

highdesertmuseum.org