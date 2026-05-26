Art Meets Wine in Sunriver Returns for Fun & Purpose

(Art Meets Wine at Sunriver SHARC in 2025 | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Women’s Club)

Celebrate Oregon Wine Month and explore the richness of the state’s wine country without leaving Sunriver. Art Meets Wine in Sunriver returns 3-7pm, Saturday, May 30, to Sunriver SHARC for an eighth year.

The event is about more than what’s in the glass. Hosted by the Sunriver Women’s Club, it is one of the club’s major fundraisers and a cornerstone of its giving-back mission. Through its Community Grant Program, the club supports nonprofits in south Deschutes County — awarding over $96,000 in 2025 alone.

On the day of the event, guests can wander between ten winery tasting stations, pause to watch live art demonstrations and connect with friends old and new. The energy builds as the auctions begin, offering everything from getaway experiences in Bend and Hood River to a round of golf at Crosswater Golf Club and original art pieces. Raise a glass, enjoy exceptional Oregon wines and support local causes — all while soaking in the beauty of Sunriver in spring.

artmeetswine.org