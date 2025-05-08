Art Meets Wine in the High Desert returns to Sunriver May 17

(Photo by K. Stern)

The Sunriver Women’s Club Art Meets Wine in the High Desert event returns to the Sunriver SHARC for a seventh year from 3-7pm on May 17. It features 12 Oregon wines, fine food, original art and unique auction items. Tickets for this all-inclusive event are available at artmeetswine.org. The online auction is open now.

The $85 entry ticket includes paella and sides catered by La Paella, dessert by Hot Lava Bakery, a complimentary glass of wine, and three tastings from 12 wineries. There will also be artist demonstrations, raffles, a silent auction and a 300-bottle Wine Wall.

The featured wineries are: Abacela Winery, Bledsoe Family Vineyard, Clos Griotte, Eliana Wines, Ghost Hill Cellars, Ken Wright Cellars, Knostman Family Winery, Sunbreak, Trium Winery, Utopia Wine, White Tail Ridge Vineyards and Willamette Valley Winery.

The auction includes almost 200 items, with more being added daily. Auction items include original art, pottery, vintage jewelry, adventures and wine experiences. Debuting this year is the new quilt wall, featuring 14 beautiful handmade quilts. Oregon Hall of Fame radio announcer, R.L. Garrigus will emcee the event.

Net proceeds and all donations support the Sunriver Women’s Club community grant program to build a strong network of services and improve the lives of people in south Deschutes County.

artmeetswine.org • sunriverwomensclub.org