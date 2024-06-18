Art & Music Store in Redmond Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary & Family Legacy

Art & Music, a cherished local store in Redmond, announced its continued dedication to serving the community as a one-stop shop for all art and music needs. Originally founded by Terry and Kepi, the store has remained a beacon of creativity. This July marks the store’s five-year anniversary, a milestone celebrating their enduring commitment to the community.

Join us Friday, July 5 from 6-9pm for an unforgettable night featuring live music performances by The Hurt Family Revival, Grant Street and more! Incredible raffle prizes and beautiful local art displays. Whether you’re a music lover, an art enthusiast, or simply looking for a fun night out, this event has something for everyone!

A One-Stop Shop for Art and Music Enthusiasts

Art & Music is more than just a store; it’s a hub for creativity. Customers can find a wide variety of art supplies, from paints and canvases to sketchbooks and brushes. The store also showcases the incredible talents of local artists, with a dedicated space for displaying and selling their unique creations.

For musicians, Art & Music offers an extensive selection of musical instruments and gear, catering to beginners and professionals alike. Whether you’re looking for a new guitar, drums, amps or recording equipment, the store has everything you need to pursue your musical passion.

Art and Music Classes

Art & Music provides a range of art and music classes for all skill levels. From beginner to advanced, our classes are designed to nurture creativity and develop skills in a supportive environment. Learn from our experienced instructors and connect with fellow artists and musicians in our community.

A Legacy of Passion and Creativity

Art & Music was born out of the combined passions of Terry and Kepi, who envisioned a place where their love for art and music could inspire the community. Today, Art & Music remains a family store, now operated by Terry and Kepi’s son, Casey Hurt, and his wife, Lora Hurt. The couple is committed to honoring the store’s legacy and continuing to provide exceptional products and services, fostering a creative community, and inspiring the next generation of artists and musicians.

artandmusicredmond.com • shop@artandmusicredmond.com • 541-527-4426