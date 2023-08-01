Artificial Intelligence is Here to Stay

(Photo courtesy of Express Employment Professionals)

Poll: How Is AI Changing Your Job?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is here to stay, and it’s influencing the workplace in many diverse ways. Many companies are embracing AI’s offerings to ease the burden on staff, while others are discouraging AI and creating policies restricting its use. Some employees are concerned by the thought of AI negatively impacting the number of available jobs or even taking theirs, while others are ready to take advantage of artificial intelligence. What does all of this mean for your job? Have you already experienced changes at work? Let us know by voting in our poll.

Four Questions Job Candidates Ask & Tips to Respond

One of the top rules of job searching for candidates is to be prepared to ask questions at the end of their interviews. But, are you prepared with answers? Get ready for your next interview with this list of questions interviewees may ask, our tips to respond, and the free Best Interview Questions to Ask Job Candidates eBook.

Ensure New Employee Success After the First 90 Days

So, you’ve welcomed a new member to your team, and now it’s time to set them up to thrive. Start off on the right foot with a solid onboarding plan, which can increase new hire retention, then turn the focus to achievements beyond the employee’s first 90 days.

Mid-Career Master’s Degree: Four Questions to Ask Yourself

“Should I get a master’s degree?” It’s a question almost as contentious as whether the chicken or the egg came first, especially if you’re already established in your career. If you find yourself pondering a return to school, weigh the decision with these four questions.

Characteristics of Servant Leadership

The best leaders are the ones who truly seek to “serve” the people they lead — a defining characteristic that builds employees’ trust and dedication and can also have a significant impact on other important workforce management factors like employee retention and engagement.

