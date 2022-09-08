Artists in Residence 2023 — Applications Open

(Ka’ila Ferrill-Smith, AiR 2022. Photo by Edgar Morales | Photo courtesy of Caldera Arts)

Our AiR Program supports artists, creatives and cultural workers by awarding time, space and unrestricted stipends to work on projects and build skills and relationships that inspire growth, abolish oppression and activate change. Residents draw inspiration from the residency community and the natural world surrounding our Arts Center in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains near Sisters, Oregon.

The 2023 Caldera Arts AiR Application is open to regional and national, creatives and cultural workers in all disciplines. Artists and collaborative groups at any stage of their careers are eligible to apply, except for those enrolled in a degree-granting program. Our residencies are also available for parent artists who would like to bring their children. Find out more in the application.

Residents will receive private lodging with a bathroom and kitchenette, studio or workspace, artist stipend and the opportunity to engage our Caldera Art community through teaching, skill shares and social media.

2023 Residency Dates:

January 5-30, 2023 — 3.5 weeks

January 5-19, 2023 — 2 weeks

February 3-27, 2023 — 3.5 weeks

February 3-17, 2023 — 2 weeks

March 3-27, 2023 — 3.5 weeks

March 3-17, 2023 — 2 weeks

The 2023 Artist in Residence Program application is open now and will close on October 3, 2023, at midnight PST.

If you have any questions about the program or application process please email us at AiR@CalderaArts.org

