As Sports Betting Continues to Surge in Oregon, Online Gaming Sites Like Americas Cardroom Also Prosper

Sports betting, a key segment of Oregon’s million-dollar commercial gaming sector, continues to surge in terms of spending and player base. According to the Oregon Lottery, the state’s official sports betting provider, the third quarter of 2024 saw a 22% increase in sports wagers, amounting to over $184 million. There was also a 22% increase in the number of people placing sports bets, contributing to $23 million in gross sports betting revenue for the entire quarter.

At the start of 2025, Oregon sports bettors wagered a record-breaking $8.26 million during the Super Bowl through the Oregon Lottery. The number of active players in Oregon also increased by 9%, further proving the segment’s popularity and growth.

Such figures are impressive when considering the small number of betting options available in Oregon, including the Oregon Lottery’s sports betting platform, DraftKings. While residents can also bet at tribal casinos, this platform is the primary driver of revenue growth for sports betting and broader commercial gaming, entailing a closer look at its offerings.

Oregon Lottery and online sports betting

Since sports betting became legal in 2019, the continuously growing interest in gaming has been attributed to the Oregon Lottery, which developed an app specifically for mobile bettors. The official online sportsbook was called Scoreboard and was run in partnership with SBTech.

Despite Scoreboard bringing in 9.8 million bets worth over $331 million in 2021, the Oregon Lottery Commission voted to switch the gaming organization’s sportsbook provider to sports gambling giant DraftKings. Many users found Scoreboard difficult to operate, so the move aimed to save the state money and provide a better user experience by partnering with an already-established sports betting platform.

Thus, DraftKings’ sportsbook for Oregon officially went live in 2022, allowing Oregon sports bettors to transfer their Scoreboard account information to the new platform. In addition to a smoother user interface, a notable difference in gameplay is the ability to place bets on the same game parlays, which essentially links two or more wagers in a single bet.

This parlay feature played a crucial role in boosting sports betting revenue. The Oregon Lottery raked in $9.5 million in January 2024, one of the highest overall wagering revenues in state history. As the Lottery’s DraftKings-run sportsbook continues to attract more bettors and more wagers, its impact extends beyond the sports betting industry, influencing other online gaming operators to prosper in Oregon.

Online gaming sites also thrive

Oregon Lottery’s sports betting provider, DraftKings, has familiarized millions of residents with the online wagering experience, thus paving the way for other online gaming platforms. These platforms offer not only sports betting but also online casino games like poker, contributing to the state’s total gaming revenue of $64.3 million in 2023.

Among the operational iGaming platforms available to Oregon players is Americas Cardroom. Similar to how the Oregon Lottery’s sportsbook offers a wide range of betting lines, the poker site hosts the biggest tournaments, such as the high-stakes Venom series, to appeal to more players. Americas Cardroom also attracts online poker players by ensuring safe and responsible gaming—mainly through its Reshuffle feature, which promotes fairness, and its Player Protection settings, which maintain user anonymity.

Overall, the combined growth of online sports betting and casinos in Oregon can sustain the state’s commercial gaming sector in the long term. However, while only sports betting is legal in Oregon, online gaming sites must still consider how their operations can contribute to the state’s economy and social services while iGaming regulations are underway.

For example, the Oregon Lottery dedicates a portion of its revenue to community development projects, such as the Local Government Grant Program (LGGP), which helps government agencies acquire property and build outdoor parks and recreation areas through grant funds. Likewise, online gaming sites that profit from Oregon bettors may consider giving back to the state by funding relevant government programs, such as the Oregon Health Authority’s Problem Gambling Services.