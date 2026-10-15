Ask the Experts at COCC

Question:

I keep hearing that AI can help my small business save time, improve marketing and make it easier to get things done. But how do I know what I should actually be using AI for?

A: Thanks for this question. Artificial Intelligence, or AI, has become the latest trend and has found many applications in small business and beyond. You can use AI as a tool to make your business more efficient, but ultimately your judgement, personality and relationships should stay the center of your business.

Four things to consider:

Use AI where it makes sense. AI is a tool, much like a hammer. Sometimes you need it, sometimes you need a screwdriver. In business, you might need a spreadsheet, template or even an in-person conversation, and sometimes you’ll find it more efficient to use an AI tool. But just because AI can do something, doesn’t mean it should. Before using AI, ask “What specific problem am I trying to solve, and does this problem need AI?” Don’t let AI replace your personality. One of the great things about small business is the personal connection customers have with you. Your voice, experience, relationships and personality are a big part of what makes your business unique. AI can produce the polished and professional content, but polished is not necessarily the same as authentic.

Use AI to generate first drafts or to complete an outline or simple design layout, then add your own extra touches and judgement to make it uniquely your brand and message. Before you hit send, print or publish, always ask “Does this sound/look like us?”

Better input = better output. AI can and will do whatever it is told to the best of its ability, but it isn’t a mind reader. Instead of prompting with “write a marketing email,” try something specific. Here’s an example:

“Write an email to my current 40-year-old female customers to promote a fall sale. Keep the tone friendly and simple. Also keep it under 250 words, and have a clear call to action of ‘visit our website.’ Use this past email as a guide [pasting in your selected email], optimize for readability and click-through rate.”

Think of it in terms of giving a project to an employee. Vague instructions will lead to vague results. The more information, the more refined the project will be.

Trust, but verify. Confidence is AI’s strong suit — even when it’s wrong. Verify facts, figures and other important information before acting on them, especially when legal, financial or customer-sensitive issues are involved. You are the one who provides direction and will ultimately be held accountable for whatever actions you take. In other words, AI doesn’t have “skin in the game.” You do.

Central Oregon Community College’s Small Business Development Center offers free, confidential professional business advising and a variety of low-cost courses to help entrepreneurs through the business lifecycle: cocc.edu/sbdc.

About the Expert:

James Erickson is a business adviser with COCC’s Small Business Development Center. An entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience building and operating businesses, he founded, bootstrapped and grew StrideBox, a subscription company, from startup to more than $3 million in revenue. He also owned and operated a marketing agency. A Marine Corps veteran, Erickson holds a bachelor of science in business administration from Oregon State University.