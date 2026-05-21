Assistance League of Bend Announces 2026 Kitchen Kaleidoscope Home Tour Supporting Deschutes County Programs

(Artwork courtesy of Assistance League of Bend)

Assistance League of Bend presents Kitchen Kaleidoscope, its signature home tour fundraiser, now in its 21st year, taking place on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 10am-3pm. This year’s event will showcase a curated selection of homes in the Eagle Crest – West Ridge community, highlighting beautifully designed kitchens that serve as the heart of each home.

Kitchen Kaleidoscope offers attendees the opportunity to step inside some of Central Oregon’s most thoughtfully designed residences, featuring inspiring layouts, craftsmanship, and design details, and offering gorgeous views of the Cascade Range. The self-guided tour invites guests to explore at their own pace while enjoying one of the region’s most scenic settings. At each home, local chefs will offer small bites, adding a delicious culinary element to the experience, and complemented by local artisans showcasing and selling their wares.

“All proceeds from Kitchen Kaleidoscope directly support our local programs serving children and adults in need throughout Deschutes County,” said Margaret Chappell, president of Assistance League of Bend. “This event brings the community together in a meaningful way—celebrating beautiful spaces while making a real difference close to home.”

Event Details:

What: Kitchen Kaleidoscope Home Tour

When: Saturday, June 20, 2026 | 10am-3pm

Where: Featured homes in Eagle Crest – West Ridge

Tickets: Tickets are $35 in advance online or $40 at the event

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase, and the lucky winner will receive a custom-designed piece of jewelry created by Pavé Fine Jewelry.

Tickets are available now at AssistanceLeagueBend.org. All event proceeds benefit Assistance League of Bend’s philanthropic programs, which provide essential resources and servicestochildrenandadultsacrossDeschutesCounty.

Unable to attend the event? You can still make an impact.

Sponsors:

Assistance League of Bend gratefully acknowledges the generous support of our 2026 Kitchen Kaleidoscope sponsors, including Platinum Sponsor Nicole Fitch, Principal Broker, Team Fitch, John L. Scott Real Estate, and Gold Sponsors Johnson Brothers Appliances, Jason Todd Home Design, and Cascadia Tile Company LLC, whose contributions help make this event — and our community programs — possible.

About Assistance League of Bend:

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer nonprofit serving Deschutes County, bringing comfort and hope to children and adults facing hardship through hands-on, community-based programs. All funds raised stay local, and with no paid staff, the greatest possible share of every dollar directly supports the programs and people we serve.

assistanceleague.org/bend