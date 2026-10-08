Assistance League of Bend Inspires Confidence with New School Clothing for Deschutes County Students

(Photo courtesy of Assistance League of Bend)

Assistance League of Bend’s signature program, Operation School Bell, is underway at the Bend and Redmond Walmart Supercenters, providing local K-12 students in need with new school clothes, shoes and coats.

Students shop for clothing that fits their needs and reflects their personal style using vouchers provided by Assistance League of Bend and distributed by Family Access Network (FAN) advocates at participating schools.

Fall Operation School Bell Shopping Dates

Bend Walmart Supercenter

20120 Pinebrook Boulevard

Thursday, October 8 | 3-7pm

Saturday, October 10 | 9am-5pm

Tuesday, October 20 | 3-7pm

Thursday, October 22 | 3-7pm

Saturday, October 24 | 9am-5pm

Redmond Walmart Supercenter

300 NW Oaktree Lane

Tuesday, October 13 | 3-7pm

Thursday, October 15 | 3-7pm

Saturday, October 17 | 9am-5pm

Operation School Bell is the leading provider of new school clothing for children in need throughout Deschutes County. During the 2025-26 school year, the program provided new clothing to more than 2,200 local students.

New clothes do more than meet an essential need. They can help students feel more confident and comfortable at school, foster a sense of belonging, encourage regular attendance and reduce the likelihood of bullying. By helping children feel prepared to learn and participate alongside their peers, Operation School Bell supports their well-being and success both in and out of the classroom.

The need continues to grow. This fall, 50 percent of students in Deschutes County qualified for free and reduced-price meals based on household income.

To learn more about Operation School Bell, contact Margaret Chappell at osb@assistanceleaguebend.org or 541-389-2075.