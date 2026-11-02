Assistance League of Bend Invites You to Raise a Glass for the Kids and Change a Child’s Life

(Graphic courtesy of Assistance League of Bend)

Assistance League of Bend invites you to Raise a Glass for the Kids on Friday, November 13, 2026. Together, we’ll raise funds for Operation School Bell, as well as our other programs that serve children and adults.

Please join us at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon for cocktails and dinner, live and silent auctions, and fast-paced games that put the “fun” in fundraising. The doors open at 5pm. Sponsorships and business tables are still available to purchase. Individual tickets start at $125 per person, and like last year, we expect this to be a sold-out event.

Assistance League of Bend’s Operation School Bell is our signature program and is also the leading provider of new school clothing for children in Deschutes County, serving 2,700+ children in 2025-26. The clothes not only meet essential needs, but help these students to feel more confident, attend school more regularly, and experience less bullying, better supporting their well-being and success both in and out of the classroom. Assistance League of Bend continues to see a rising need to provide local children with school clothing.

To learn more about Raise a Glass for the Kids, contact Chairs Jami Leaf or Joan Bollier at osb@assistanceleaguebend.org or 541-389-2075.

For more information or to donate, please visit assistanceleaguebend.org.