Assistance League of Bend Launches Annual Dream Trip Raffle to Support Local Children

Assistance League of Bend is excited to announce the launch of its annual Dream Trip Raffle, with tickets available online now through April 15. This popular fundraiser gives participants the chance to win a vacation of a lifetime while supporting children in need across Deschutes County.

The raffle winner will select the trip of their dreams from five fabulous vacation packages, each valued at over $4,300 (airfare not included). Proceeds from ticket sales directly support Operation School Bell, the leading provider of new school clothes for children in need in Deschutes County, helping students attend school with confidence and dignity.

Only 1,000 tickets will be sold, and tickets are $30 each.

The raffle drawing will take place at 11am on April 17, at 210 SE Urania Lane, Bend. The winner need not be present to win.

“Every ticket purchased helps make a meaningful difference for children in our community,” said Andrea Hays, VP Resource Development. “This raffle is a fun and impactful way for people to give back while also having a chance to experience an unforgettable trip.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit AssistanceLeagueBend.org.

Must be 18 to enter and in the state of Oregon at the time of ticket purchase. Winner is responsible for all taxes and fees due. Need not be present to win. Raﬄe rules and complete trip descriptions available at AssistanceLeagueBend.org.

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