Assistance League® of Bend Makes Dreams Come True with Homecoming Dresses at Cinderella’s Closet

(Photo courtesy of Assistance League® of Bend)

Deschutes County high school students are invited to find the perfect homecoming dress and more at Cinderella’s Closet. This program allows students to borrow formalwear including hundreds of new and gently used long and short dresses, as well as shoes, jewelry, purses, and other accessories, all provided at no cost.

Assistance League of Bend’s Cinderella’s Closet was created in 2018 to help ensure that financial barriers do not prevent students from attending school dances because of the cost of formalwear.

Thanks to generous community donors, the program has grown significantly and is open to all Deschutes County high school students.

Cinderella’s Closet will be open for the upcoming homecoming season on:

Saturday, October 3 and Saturday, October 10: 10am-1pm

Cinderella’s Closet is located at the Assistance League of Bend Chapter House, 210 SE Urania Lane, Bend. Students must bring a completed permission slip signed by a parent or guardian.

Borrowed dresses and accessories should be returned to the drop box on the front porch of the Chapter House within three days following homecoming so they are available for other students to enjoy.

For more information, including the required permission slip, visit AssistanceLeagueBend.org, or contact Marla Anderson at cinderellascloset@assistanceleaguebend.org or (541) 389-2075.