Assistance League of Bend Partners with Every Child Central Oregon to Provide Clothing Bundles to Foster Children

(Bundle assembly | Photo courtesy of Assistance League of Bend)

Assistance League of Bend (ALB) is proud to partner with Every Child Central Oregon to provide Emergency Clothing Bundles to children in the foster care system.

When children are placed in foster care, the transition is often sudden and overwhelming. Many arrive with only the clothes on their backs. ALB’s Emergency Clothing Bundles offer immediate comfort and dignity. Each bundle includes a complete outfit, socks, underwear, pajamas, and seasonally appropriate clothes for local weather.

ALB recently delivered 32 Emergency Clothing Bundles using a new method that makes storage easier at ECCO’s warehouse. This updated approach will help ALB as it works toward its goal of delivering 100 Emergency Clothing Bundles this fiscal year.

Together with Every Child Central Oregon, and their partnership with the Department of Human Services, Assistance League of Bend remains committed to the flourishing of every child—because every child deserves to feel safe, seen, and supported.

Contact Ann Schmidt at marketing@assistanceleaguebend.org to learn more about Assistance League of Bend’s Emergency Clothing Bundles program.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has been dedicated to improving the lives of local children and adults through hands-on service and community-based support for more than 35 years.

assistanceleague.org/bend