(Artwork courtesy of Assistance League of Bend)
Assistance League of Bend presents Kitchen Kaleidoscope, featuring homes in Eagle Crest – West Ridge, on Saturday, June 20 from 10am-3pm.
- Tour six homes in Eagle Crest – West Ridge Resort in Redmond featuring exquisite kitchens and panoramic views
- Enjoy small bites from local chefs and restaurants including Black Butte Ranch, Great Harvest Bakery, La Catrina Chingona, The Den and The Crown Curry
- Meet talented local artisans and shop their beautiful handcrafted wares
- Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the event, Buy Tickets Here
- Visit org for more information
- Raffle tickets will be available, and the lucky winner will receive a stunning bracelet, from Pavé Fine Jewelry
- Can’t join us? You can still make an impact. Donate Here
- Proceeds benefit children and adults in need across Deschutes County