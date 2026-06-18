(Artwork courtesy of Assistance League of Bend)

Assistance League of Bend presents Kitchen Kaleidoscope, featuring homes in Eagle Crest – West Ridge, on Saturday, June 20 from 10am-3pm.

Meet talented local artisans and shop their beautiful handcrafted wares

Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the event, Buy Tickets Here

Visit org for more information

Raffle tickets will be available, and the lucky winner will receive a stunning bracelet, from Pavé Fine Jewelry

Can’t join us? You can still make an impact. Donate Here

Proceeds benefit children and adults in need across Deschutes County

assistanceleaguebend.org