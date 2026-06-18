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Assistance League of Bend presents Kitchen Kaleidoscope

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By on E-Headlines, Healthy Communities

(Artwork courtesy of Assistance League of Bend)

Assistance League of Bend presents Kitchen Kaleidoscope, featuring homes in Eagle Crest – West Ridge, on Saturday, June 20 from 10am-3pm.

  • Meet talented local artisans and shop their beautiful handcrafted wares
  • Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the event, Buy Tickets Here
  • Visit org for more information
  • Raffle tickets will be available, and the lucky winner will receive a stunning bracelet, from Pavé Fine Jewelry
  • Can’t join us? You can still make an impact. Donate Here
  • Proceeds benefit children and adults in need across Deschutes County

assistanceleaguebend.org

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Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

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