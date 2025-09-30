Assistance League of Bend Provides Free Knitted (Chemo) Hats at the Heaven Can Wait 26th Annual 5K Run Walk

(Photo courtesy of Assistance League of Bend)

Since 2014, Assistance League of Bend has been a vendor at the annual Heaven Can Wait 5K walk/run. This event draws hundreds together with a shared mission to raise funds for Sara’s Project, a fund of the St. Charles Foundation. Sara’s Project provides education, early detection, and support services to ease the challenges of breast cancer for people in Central and Eastern Oregon.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday October 5, 2025, at the Redmond High School football stadium. Assistance League members will distribute handmade knitted hats, rice and lavender heat packs, and “knitted knocker” breast prostheses to cancer patients and survivors. They will also take orders for comfort shawls. Assistance League members will be at the event from 8:30-12pm.

“We’re thrilled to support Heaven Can Wait, our members volunteer hundreds of hours throughout the year knitting and crocheting hats, ‘knockers’ and comfort shawls in support of cancer patients. A cancer diagnosis is devastating, and so many of the women we meet are so upbeat and encouraging. We are honored to participate again this year,” said Carol Hastings, Hats and More Committee Chair.

Since its inception, Assistance League of Bend’s Hats and More program has supplied thousands of hats, “knitted knockers,” and comfort shawls to the infusion centers at St. Charles and Summit Health and participants at the annual Heaven Can Wait event. Assistance League members and community volunteers meet to handcraft each item locally.

Contact Ann Schmidt, Vice President of Marketing, at marketing@assistanceleaguebend.org to learn more Assistance League of Bend’s Hats and More program.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has been dedicated to improving the lives of local children and adults through hands-on service and community-based support for more than 35 years.

assistanceleague.org/bend