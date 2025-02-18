Assistance League of Bend to Provide New Clothing to 500 Students

(Photos courtesy of Assistance League of Bend)

Assistance League of Bend, through its Operation School Bell program, provides new clothing to students from kindergarten through Grade 12. In addition to its fall dressing events, which benefited over 1,900 students, the organization will soon host a spring shopping campaign. Students will shop for new school clothes using vouchers provided by Assistance League of Bend and distributed by Family Access Network advocates at each school. The spring campaign will take place at the Redmond Walmart store on February 19 and 22 and the Bend Walmart store on March 5, 8 and 12. Assistance League of Bend, through its Operation School Bell program, is a leading provider of new school clothing for children in Deschutes County.

Assistance League of Bend continues to see a rising need for providing local children with essential clothing items. Beyond meeting basic needs, Assistance League of Bend has found that students with new clothes feel more confident, attend school more regularly, and are less likely to experience bullying. Children with better self-esteem are more likely to complete their education, helping to break the cycle of poverty.

To learn more about The Operation School Bell program, contact Meredith Kellogg at osb@assistanceleaguebend.org or 541-389-2075.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children facing hardship in Deschutes County.

assistanceleague.org/bend