Attention Small Business Owners in Central Oregon!

If your company did not receive PPP or EIDL funding, or any other type of federal or state COVID-19 relief assistance, you may be eligible for grant awards that are being made available locally in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties. Sole Proprietors are being encouraged to apply.

Si prefiere ver esta información en español, haga clic aquí.

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) and a host of regional partners have successfully awarded just over $400,000 in grants to small businesses throughout Central Oregon since July. With approximately $250,000 still available, COIC has re-opened the application on a first-come, first-served basis until these funds are fully expended. Small businesses and nonprofits located anywhere in the tri-county region are encouraged to apply by visiting coic.org/grant.

Oregon Small Business Development Centers across the state are open and available to assist businesses. Centers are currently operating virtually.

sbdc@cocc.edu • 541-383-7290