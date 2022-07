(Graphic | Courtesy of Worthy Garden Club)

Join Worthy Garden Club for a symposium on the importance of mature trees and forests in Central and Eastern Oregon.

August 1, 2022 in the Star Bar at Worthy Brewing. 495 NE Bellevue Dr., Bend Oregon. 6-8pm.

Sponsored by the Worthy Garden Club. Contact Dr. Rick Martinson, executive director at Rick@worthygardenclub.com for more information.

worthygardenclub.com