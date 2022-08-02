August is Upon Us

(Photo | Courtesy of The Environmental Center)

Perform or Present at the Kickoff Event

Evening of Tuesday, September 20

Open Space Event Studios in Bend

Are you a researcher, designer, builder, musician, spoken word artist, or passionate speaker about sustainability? This year, we are inviting YOU to come perform or present at our cabaret-style kickoff event!

Fill out the interest form below to tell us more about your vision for a sustainable future in Central Oregon and what you would like to present. Stipends will be available for your time. This event’s theme is: What does a sustainable future look like to you?

Volunteer

Saturday, September 24

9:30am-1pm and 12:45-4:15pm

You don’t have to be a green building expert — we’ll provide all the training you need. Please fill out the volunteer form below and select the ‘Green Tour’ checkbox. We will send out a sign up form for shifts/locations when we are closer to the event.

Energy Planning for Deschutes County

We invite you to take a look at our most recent report produced in partnership between the Environmental Center, Sustainable Northwest and the University of Oregon’s Resource Assistance for Rural Environments (RARE) AmeriCorps program, along with other partners. This report outlines best practices for energy planning in rural Oregon based on the perspective of people involved in the energy planning process.

We’re Hiring — Help Us Spread the Word!

The Environmental Center is looking for a Development Coordinator! This position may be ideal for an early-career candidate looking for growth opportunities. We are willing to train and invest in someone interested in learning about fundraising, outreach and administrative activities at a nonprofit. Prior fundraising or nonprofit experience is not required. A person who is well-organized, attentive to deadlines, enjoys communicating with people and who has experience in sales/retail, data entry, customer service, and/or community outreach would be an asset to our team!

Garden for Every School Spotlight

Steins Pillar Elementary School in Prineville reports that because of their grant: “We were able to add 12 ‘raised beds’ made of water troughs to our campus. The outdoor learning center of our dreams is coming to fruition. We now have shade sails to cover our garden benches, a small storage shed and garden tools for children to access for planting. We also added row covers to our beds to extend the growing season, a durable hose for watering, durable plant markers and an insulated worm bin full of red wiggler worms!”

Green Business Spotlight

We’d like to introduce you to one of our 1% for the Planet business members, Fresh Off The Grid, who generously donate a portion of their profits each year to sustain local nonprofits that align with their values.

Check out our latest blog post to learn all about their experience as a 1% for the Planet partner.

