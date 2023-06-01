August Tickets Now Available to the Public

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Tickets for the 2023 Sunriver Music Festival (August 4-17) are now on sale to the public!

Concerts are held in two iconic venues: the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and Sunriver Resort’s Great Hall. Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell leads world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in the Festival’s remarkable 46th season.

The 2023 season includes four classical concerts—plus a pops concert, solo piano recital, and the family-friendly Discover the Symphony concert.

Visit sunrivermusic.org to learn more about our Maestro, orchestra musicians and featured soloists. For the main season concerts, tickets start at $36. For age 25 and under, tickets are $25. For the Discover the Symphony concert, general admission tickets are $15, and ages 18 and under are free.

2023 Season Concerts

led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell

Classical Concert I

Saturday, August 5 — 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Central Oregon Mastersingers

MOZART Regina coeli

MOZART Ave verum corpus

MOZART Symphony No. 38, Prague

STRAUSS Suite from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme

Pops Concert

Monday, August 7 — 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Sarah Mattox, mezzo-soprano

Enjoy the Festival Orchestra in a lively pops concert of Grammy, Oscar and Tony award-winning themes from your favorite movies and musicals, including Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Schindler’s List, Wicked and more!

Classical Concert II

Friday, August 11 — 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

William Hagen, violin

MILHAUD La création du monde

BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1

BRAHMS Symphony No. 3

Classical Concert III

Monday, August 14 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Kathryn Mueller, soprano

COPLAND Three Latin American Sketches

BARBER Knoxville: Summer of 1915

MAHLER (arr. Lee) Symphony No. 4

Discover the Symphony

Tuesday, August 15 – 3pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

This entertaining matinee presents orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. Bring the whole family and enjoy a one-hour concert in the Great Hall with virtuosic young soloists and the full orchestra.

Solo Piano Concert

with Andrew von Oeyen

Tuesday, August 15 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

The iconic Great Hall sets the scene for a solo performance from Andrew von Oeyen, one of the most captivating pianists of this generation.

Classical Concert IV

Thursday, August 17 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Andrew von Oeyen, piano

LIGETI Concert Românesc

HAYDN Symphony No. 104, London

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor

Buy Tickets Now

Festival Faire – July 16

Sunriver Music Festival’s primary fundraising event of the year.

Tickets are also on sale now for Festival Faire. All proceeds from this popular event directly support the Young Artists Scholarship program and the 46th season of bringing professional orchestral musicians to Bend and Sunriver.

On July 16 starting at 4pm, you’ll enjoy an elegant evening in the iconic Sunriver Resort Great Hall including performances from virtuosic Young Artist Scholarship recipients and accomplished alumni, the Central Oregon Mastersingers and more.

This year’s auction features desirable experiences and services. Sunriver Resort chefs will provide hearty hors d’oeuvres, and complimentary wine and soft drinks will be served. There will be opportunities for you to Fund a Scholar, Sponsor a Musician and reserve an exclusive house concert.

Tickets are available online or call 541-593-9310. Cost is $100 per person, including entertainment, food and wine. Individual tickets are available or full tables can be reserved for groups.

Join us in July for this festive event to support your Sunriver Music Festival!

Buy Tickets Now

sunrivermusic.org