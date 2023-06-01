August Tickets Now Available to the Public

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)
Tickets for the 2023 Sunriver Music Festival (August 4-17) are now on sale to the public!
Concerts are held in two iconic venues: the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and Sunriver Resort’s Great Hall. Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell leads world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in the Festival’s remarkable 46th season.
The 2023 season includes four classical concerts—plus a pops concert, solo piano recital, and the family-friendly Discover the Symphony concert.
Visit sunrivermusic.org to learn more about our Maestro, orchestra musicians and featured soloists. For the main season concerts, tickets start at $36. For age 25 and under, tickets are $25. For the Discover the Symphony concert, general admission tickets are $15, and ages 18 and under are free.
2023 Season Concerts
led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell
Classical Concert I
Saturday, August 5 — 7:30pm
Tower Theatre, Bend
Central Oregon Mastersingers
- MOZART Regina coeli
- MOZART Ave verum corpus
- MOZART Symphony No. 38, Prague
- STRAUSS Suite from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme
Pops Concert
Monday, August 7 — 7:30pm
Tower Theatre, Bend
Sarah Mattox, mezzo-soprano
Enjoy the Festival Orchestra in a lively pops concert of Grammy, Oscar and Tony award-winning themes from your favorite movies and musicals, including Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Schindler’s List, Wicked and more!
Classical Concert II
Friday, August 11 — 7:30pm
Tower Theatre, Bend
William Hagen, violin
- MILHAUD La création du monde
- BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1
- BRAHMS Symphony No. 3
Classical Concert III
Monday, August 14 — 7:30pm
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
Kathryn Mueller, soprano
- COPLAND Three Latin American Sketches
- BARBER Knoxville: Summer of 1915
- MAHLER (arr. Lee) Symphony No. 4
Discover the Symphony
Tuesday, August 15 – 3pm
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
This entertaining matinee presents orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. Bring the whole family and enjoy a one-hour concert in the Great Hall with virtuosic young soloists and the full orchestra.
Solo Piano Concert
with Andrew von Oeyen
Tuesday, August 15 — 7:30pm
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
The iconic Great Hall sets the scene for a solo performance from Andrew von Oeyen, one of the most captivating pianists of this generation.
Classical Concert IV
Thursday, August 17 — 7:30pm
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
Andrew von Oeyen, piano
- LIGETI Concert Românesc
- HAYDN Symphony No. 104, London
- BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor
Festival Faire – July 16
Sunriver Music Festival’s primary fundraising event of the year.
Tickets are also on sale now for Festival Faire. All proceeds from this popular event directly support the Young Artists Scholarship program and the 46th season of bringing professional orchestral musicians to Bend and Sunriver.
On July 16 starting at 4pm, you’ll enjoy an elegant evening in the iconic Sunriver Resort Great Hall including performances from virtuosic Young Artist Scholarship recipients and accomplished alumni, the Central Oregon Mastersingers and more.
This year’s auction features desirable experiences and services. Sunriver Resort chefs will provide hearty hors d’oeuvres, and complimentary wine and soft drinks will be served. There will be opportunities for you to Fund a Scholar, Sponsor a Musician and reserve an exclusive house concert.
Tickets are available online or call 541-593-9310. Cost is $100 per person, including entertainment, food and wine. Individual tickets are available or full tables can be reserved for groups.
Join us in July for this festive event to support your Sunriver Music Festival!