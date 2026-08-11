August Updates from UDRC

Evacuation Education for Residents

Date: August 13, 2026, 6-8pm

Location: La Pine Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way

When to evacuate and when to stay put.

Where to go and how to get there.

What to bring and what to leave behind.

How to stay safe and healthy during and after evacuation

UDRC 2026 Fall Defensible Space Reimbursement Program

The UDRC 2026 Fall Defensible Space Reimbursement program is open for new online applications. The UDRC will help property owners within the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District with the cost of creating or maintaining defensible space for wildfire risk reduction. The UDRC will reimburse your expenses for UDRC approved contractors and rental equipment up to $500 maximum.

If you did not receive a reimbursement in 2025 or 2026, one application from property owners will be accepted for the Fall program for work after August 1 and completed by December 15, 2026. Click here to access the online application form.

UDRC Low-income Senior or Disabled Defensible Space Program

The Low-income Defensible Space program is open for new applications. UDRC has partnered with Council on Aging of Central Oregon to provide free wildfire fuels reduction services for low-income senior or low-income disabled homeowners within the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District.

Click here for a printable flyer describing the program. Click here to print the mail-in application form. You can request an application form by calling 541-815-1362. A representative from UDRC will assess your property and propose a fuels reduction project to improve your defensible space for a wildfire.

Deschutes County 2026 Fall Fuel Reduction Grant Program

Deschutes County has allocated $50,000 for the fall of 2026 to fund fuel reduction projects aimed at reducing wildfire risk in Deschutes County communities. Preference will be given to communities or neighborhoods that are working towards or have already achieved recognition as a Firewise USA ™ site and are proposing projects consistent with their Firewise action plan and community assessment.

There are no minimum or maximum limits on grant requests, however awards are anticipated to range between $100 and $5,000. The first round of applications will be accepted from September 1 through September 30, 2026. Applicants will be notified by early November. Project work and reporting must be completed by June 30, 2027.

Click here for more information and application forms.

udrc.org