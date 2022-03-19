Augusta Gold Company Reviews Explain Services and Fees

Retirement is a concept worth considering, especially when it’s just around the corner. Every adult nearing the age of retirement should come up with a way to live his/her life comfortably once becoming retired.

Traditional investments are no longer as lucrative as they used to be, especially when considering the momentary economic and political situation. In contrast, alternative investments like precious metals gain in popularity.

Companies like Augusta help soon-to-be retirees incorporate these assets in their investment portfolios. Augusta’s performance has been superb since its establishment in 2012, which can be seen by looking at its ratings and reviews.

Gain a better understanding of the services and fees of Augusta.

Services

Augusta is the right company to contact if looking to set up a precious metal IRA. This team of experts has the necessary training to help individuals roll over the retirement accounts they already have or set up new gold or silver individual retirement accounts. It offers premium and pure gold coins and bars.

The purity requirement concerning physical gold for IRAs is 99.9%. Hence, this gold company offers coins and bars at 99.9% purity to meet the requirements. Its goal is to ensure clients get the highest-quality products on the market. Augusta offers a wide range of gold bullion and coins, including the American Eagle, American Buffalo, Canadian Maple Leaf, Philharmonic, and Krugerrand coins, as well as gold bars of 10oz. Learn more about the history, variations, limitations, and properties of the Krugerrand.

Another opportunity for investors at Augusta is to open a silver IRA. There is a range of silver coins and bullion available to customers. The eligibility criterion for IRA investments regarding physical silver is a purity of 99.9%. The coins offered by Augusta for investors to include in their silver IRAs are the American Silver Eagle, Canadian Silver 5 Blessings, America the Beautiful Fort Moultrie, America the Beautiful Cumberland Gap, and the Canadian Maple Leaf. Silver bars can be purchased too.

The only way for precious metals to be held in an individual retirement account is by meeting the IRS tax code criteria. According to the IRS, both gold coins and bars, with the exception of the American Eagle, have to be 99.9% pure. The same requirements apply to coins and bars made of silver. The list of IRS-approved coins includes Gold American Eagle Proofs, Gold American Eagle coins, Gold Canadian Eagle, Canadian Maple Leaf, American Buffalo, Canadian Silver Soaring Eagle, Canadian Silver Maple Leaf, American Silver Eagle, and Canadian Silver Eagle with Nest.

After deciding to set up a self-directed IRA with Augusta, you’ll have to work with one of their qualified custodians to complete the setup process. Their job is to fund the account either from your personal bank account or by making a transfer from your current IRA if suitable for a rollover. Augusta only collaborates with qualified custodians, which investors are advised to consider.

Moreover, by choosing one of the custodians they consider qualified, a member of the Augusta team will be entitled to take the role of a liaison and guarantee a transfer without any obstacles. Have a look at this Augusta Gold IRA Review to get informed about the company history. Given only certain retirement accounts meet the eligibility requirements for a rollover, you might be confused when figuring out whether yours meets the criteria. If you aren’t sure, get in contact with an Augusta team member to evaluate your eligibility.

Once the transfer of funds is completed, you will finally be able to add different coins and bars to your IRA. The advice provided by these professionals is invaluable for investors not certain in their choice of bullion.

Apart from IRA investments, Augusta enables investors to make personal investments as well. Purchasing precious metals outside of an individual retirement account provides the same benefits regarding portfolio diversification. Personal investments free investors from all the worries linked to fees and cash-ins prior to retirement.

Investors can manage their personal investments in a way it seems fit. They can choose where and how to store their metals without being restricted by IRS regulations. Individuals planning to make such a purchase can request a one-on-one virtual conference with an Augusta expert to take advantage of his/her experience and expertise.

Regarding insurance and shipping, each order shipped by Augusta is free and comes with free transit insurance. Consequently, you won’t need to be worried about any damage happening to your metals while transported to the desired location. In case your assets sustain damage or get lost, the insurance will cover the expenses. Items come in discreet packaging for their value to be protected.

Fees

The cost of bullion and coins purchased from Augusta is determined by the current spot prices of these commodities. Nevertheless, precious metal prices fluctuate based on numerous factors. What’s unique about Augusta is the transparency it provides about its markup over market and cost prices.

Most gold companies fail to share such information. You won’t have to fear hidden expenses or commission fees. See this website, https://www.wikihow.com/Calculate-Commission, to learn how to calculate commission.

Moreover, their markup over cost is approximately five percent, including free delivery and transit insurance for certain orders. Besides the price you’ll pay for precious metals, there are some negligible expenses for IRA set up with a custodian, as per the rules of the IRS. The sum you will have to pay for a one-account setup is fifty dollars.

Regarding annual fees, two types of expenses are involved, custodian maintenance and storage fees at the depository. The former costs $80, whereas the latter costs $100. Individuals should be aware of the penalties and taxes they’ll have to pay in the case of early withdrawal of the metals from their IRAs. If you have purchased the metals with cash, you are allowed to withdraw them without paying any extra charges.

To sum up

If hoping to establish a lasting relationship with an investment firm, Augusta is the best choice!