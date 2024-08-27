AVBend Returns to Original Management

AVBend, a leading local source for commercial audio and visual needs, was founded back in 1999 in Portland by husband-and-wife duo Tony and Chistine Sprando. The idea came from Tony’s passion for audio tech; he remarked that he was an “audio geek” growing up.

“It all started from just a hobby,” Tony said. “I was told I should probably apply for a job which would let me use this hobby.”

Following his interest in audio tech, young Tony got a job doing audio, video and lighting for the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Rancho Mirage, California. Desiring to branch out and work for himself, he and his wife founded Audio Visual Presentations in 1999 in Portland, Oregon, which they rebranded to AVBend after making their move from their home town of Portland, Oregon.

The motivation for the move was a national tragedy. 9/11 had just happened, and Tony recalls feeling Portland and much of the country had essentially shut down with a lack of travel. Seeing Portland slowed down, the couple wanted to leave but weren’t sure where to go. Having done business with a church in Bend before the move, Tony reached out and found support.

“I called them up and they said they’d help me through the process of moving myself and my business to town,” Tony said. “Tons of little pieces came together after Christine and I prayed about it.”

AVBend specializes in commercial audio and visual services and maintains the certifications and licensing to do this type of work that few in the state have. They also have a small events rental department for when you just need gear for your event. Some of their projects include the new Greg’s Grill upgrades, the renovated RE/MAX facility Downtown, Sunriver Resort, The Riverhouse and a multi-state project for the Oregon Department of Forestry. AVBend has created solutions in several city and chamber conference rooms and plenty of training facilities and convention centers. Operating across Oregon, AVBend also offers services to Idaho and Washington.

Near the end of 2023, AVBend saw a shift in management; Tony was stepping down but retaining ownership to allow a new manager to come in, while Christine continued to oversee the financial operations as CFO. However, due to a difference of opinions and management styles, Tony has decided to come back and oversee the general management of AVBend.

Tony initially wanted to step away from management to pursue other interests, along with reconnecting with his family-roots in Italy. Now, he is excited and energized to jump back into his passion and hit the ground running with clients new and old.

As a founder of the business, Tony has a unique passion and drive that can only come from creating a dream from nothing. He is the strategist and the visionary of the company, and his impact of positivity is felt across the community, from his employees to his clients.

In part of his return, Tony has announced many new revamps for AVBend, including launching a new bold website, new local partnerships, new improved products at competitive pricing for commercial audio visual parts and installation, acoustical panels, daily event rentals and a new security systems and access control solutions division.

These expansions are all part of Tony’s philosophy of putting the customer first and meeting his clients needs as best he can.

“The energy, the vibes, and the clear direction of where you have been & where you are going are only birthed from you,” Tony said, in reference to how the original owner of a business has a unique perspective.

Tony recalls feeling pressure after 20 years at AVBend to retire, “at year 20, retirement seems to be a common Google search, so I had it set in my mind that it was a good idea. That seemed to be a common sentiment,” he said. “In hindsight, it would have been wise to seek council from a handful of close business owners who had been there already, before setting this path for myself.”

To other business owners who might be feeling that 20 year mark, or any other feelings of uncertainty and the potential of stepping down, Tony recommends reaching out to your fellow business community and getting council. Many other business owners have felt this, and many of them have the experience to help others figure out the correct path, both for themselves as individuals and for the business.

“If you are in that spot now, reach out to me, or other people in your circle and allow them to ask you some tough questions; and allow them to speak into your life a bit and help you figure out the correct path,” Tony said. “It’s better to deal with those feelings sooner, rather than down the road.”

avbend.com