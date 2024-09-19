Avelo Airlines Extends Redmond / Bend Flight Schedule through Spring 2025

Avelo Airlines announced today it is extending its Redmond / Bend flight schedule. Avelo Customers can now book spring break travel to four popular West Coast destinations through April 29, 2025.

Travel-inspiring one-way fares start at $67*. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Head of Commercial Trevor Yealy said, “The spring travel season is right around the corner, and we are excited to announce the extension of Avelo’s Redmond / Bend schedule through the end of April. With Avelo’s everyday low fares and industry-leading reliability, now is the perfect time to get a head start on booking spring break getaways. With four popular destinations in the Western U.S. to choose from, Avelo offers somewhere for everyone – from famous beachfronts and outdoor adventures to cultural and entertainment hotspots.”

The following destinations are booking through April 29, 2025:

Las Vegas, Nev. (LAS)

Los Angeles / Burbank, Calif. (BUR)

Palm Springs, Calif. (PSP)

Sonoma / Santa Rosa, Calif. (STS)

America’s Most Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown over 5.4 million Customers on over 42,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 49 destinations spanning 23 states, Puerto Rico and two international countries: Jamaica and Mexico.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. Year-to-date, Avelo ranks #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the industry. These results are reported by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication’s annual airline ranking. Anuvu’s complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

About Avelo Airlines:

Avelo Airlines’ purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving people time and money. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 19 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 49 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica and Mexico, including its six bases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and the Bay Area’s Sonoma County Airport (STS). On October 24, 2024, Avelo will open its Central Florida Base at Lakeland International Airport (LAL).

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $67 for travel between RDM and BUR for travel completed between January 23 and February 2, 2025. Fares must be booked by September 25, 2024. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo’s Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo’s Contract of Carriage.

