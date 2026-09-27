Award Winning Documentary BAD PRESS Coming Soon to the Madras Performing Arts Center

(Graphic courtesy of Madras Performing Arts Center)

Community radio station KWSO invites the public to a special screening of the Sundance award-winning documentary BAD PRESS, followed by an insightful panel discussion featuring prominent Indigenous and local journalists. The event will take place on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at the Madras Performing Arts Center. This event is part of a three-stop Oregon tour bringing BAD PRESS to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, The Klamath Tribes, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The film will broadcast nationally on PBS in November for Native American Heritage Month.

BAD PRESS sheds light on the vital need for a free press, the role of independent media in small communities, and the importance of voter mobilization to a thriving democracy. The documentary follows defiant Muscogee journalist Angel Ellis as she takes a stand to expose government corruption after the Muscogee Nation suddenly begins censoring its free press— sparking a historic fight with wide-ranging ramifications for all of Indian Country.

Following the film, a distinguished panel of journalists will hold a Q&A session to discuss pressing issues surrounding press freedom, the power of independent journalism in small towns, and the current state of local newsrooms. The conversation will also discuss guidance and best practices for news outlets reporting on Indigenous issues with nuance, accuracy, and authenticity.

Featured Panelists Include:

Rebecca Landsberry-Baker : Executive Director of the Indigenous Journalists Association (IJA) and a Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizen. Landsberry-Baker is a co-director of BAD PRESS, a 2023 Harvard Shorenstein News Leader, and recipient of the 2023 Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP) Local Champion Award.

: Executive Director of the Indigenous Journalists Association (IJA) and a Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizen. Landsberry-Baker is a co-director of BAD PRESS, a 2023 Harvard Shorenstein News Leader, and recipient of the 2023 Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP) Local Champion Award. Angel Ellis : Director of Mvskoke Media, free press activist, and central subject of BAD PRESS. Ellis is a Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizen who serves on the Oklahoma Media Center board, the IJA Board of Directors, and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Ethics Committee.

: Director of Mvskoke Media, free press activist, and central subject of BAD PRESS. Ellis is a Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizen who serves on the Oklahoma Media Center board, the IJA Board of Directors, and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Ethics Committee. Brian Bull : Senior reporter with Underscore Native News, part-time reporter for KLCC, and substitute host for National Native News. Bull is a former journalism professor at the University of Oregon whose work has appeared in The Oregonian, Indian Country Today, and Buffalo’s Fire.

: Senior reporter with Underscore Native News, part-time reporter for KLCC, and substitute host for National Native News. Bull is a former journalism professor at the University of Oregon whose work has appeared in The Oregonian, Indian Country Today, and Buffalo’s Fire. Chris Mercier : Former Tribal Council Vice Chair at The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and one time staff writer and reporter for Smoke Signals newspaper.

: Former Tribal Council Vice Chair at The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and one time staff writer and reporter for Smoke Signals newspaper. Liz Smith : Station Manager Successor at KWSO radio in Warm Springs. Longtime KWSO staffer who began as a summer youth worker and who currently anchors morning newscasts.

: Station Manager Successor at KWSO radio in Warm Springs. Longtime KWSO staffer who began as a summer youth worker and who currently anchors morning newscasts. Tony Ahern: Longtime local news advocate who served 32 years as publisher of the Madras Pioneer. A University of Oregon Journalism graduate, Ahern covered his hometown and other surrounding small rural communities.

The panel will be facilitated by Carina Miller, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and former member of the 27th Tribal Council. Miller currently serves as the Tribal Government and Stakeholder Relations Manager at Energy Trust of Oregon.

Members of the media and the public are encouraged to attend to participate in this vital conversation about transparency, local journalism, and sovereignty in media.

https://mpac.509j.net/?p=1906