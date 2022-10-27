Baby Promise Program Seeking Applicants for Fully-Funded Child Care

NeighborImpact’s Child Care Resources is seeking qualified applicants for free, quality child care for children ages six weeks to three years. The program, Baby Promise, provides fully-funded quality child care for up to 116 children through multiple licensed child care providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

The child care slots are reserved for families who are eligible for and enrolled in Employment Related Day Care (ERDC) through the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS). The income threshold is 200 percent of the FPL and the amount below are from the ODHS website:

In order to ensure the quality of the child care, providers will work with an Instructional Coordinator, Coach and an Infant/Toddler Specialist, among others, for training and to maintain quality care. The program also grants funds to providers for high quality materials to enhance early education environments.

Baby Promise ensures that providers receive premium compensation for the slots. In addition to improving quality, this allows providers to benefit financially by offering slots in the six weeks to three years age range, which are generally much more expensive to offer and taxing to maintain due to increased regulations and staffing requirements.

Those interested in enrolling their child in a fully-funded Baby Promise child care slot should fill out a pre-application by clicking here. Providers interested in participating in the program are encouraged to contact 541-362-6434.

neighborimpact.org