Backyard Media Launches Classic Rocker — the “X” 100.7

KMGX FM flips from Adult Contemporary to Classic Rock. For over two decades, Backyard Media (formerly Bend Radio Group) has been bringing Central Oregonians their favorite music, entertainment and local content.

The X 100.7 FM (KMGX FM) plays Classic Rock pure and simple. Five decades of the music that changed the world. Local hosts keep you informed on entertainment, concerts and community events.

The X Program Director Wes Davis will host afternoons. Davis has decades of experience in the Classic Rock format, as a radio personality and programmer, a lifelong musician, and national radio consultant. Davis’ talent and experience are unmatched.

The X Midday Personality Dave Sholin is a music industry legend and charter member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Sholin has been an integral part of the national music scene for 40 years. Known as the man with the “golden ears,” he’s picked the hits that became the soundtrack of the Baby Boomer generation.

“We’re thrilled to bring an amazing Classic Rock station to Central Oregon,” says Andy Hilmes, general manager of Backyard Media. “I think listeners will be super stoked to hear that special sauce our team does so well. I’m super proud of our team. As the #1 resource for radio listeners and advertisers, it’s important for us to always be ahead of the curve. Tune in for some great radio by amazing talent with world class experience. It’s gonna rock!”

Backyard Media is a full service media company including the BackyardBend.com platform, KSJJ 102.9, Power 94, The X 100.7, 92/9FM, BYB Internet Radio, Live event production/sponsorship, video and audio production, content creation, digital ad placement.

BackyardBend.com