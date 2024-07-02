Balloons Over Bend Takes Flight for Three Days in Late July

The skies over Bend will be filled with color and excitement from July 26 to July 28 as the annual RE/MAX Key Properties Balloons Over Bend takes flight.

This three-day event will feature morning balloon launches that are free to attend, a paid night glow festival on Friday, July 26, and the Redmond Night Glow on Saturday, July 27.

“At RE/MAX Key Properties, we are thrilled to be the title sponsor of Balloons Over Bend,” said broker/owner Ryan Buccola. “This event beautifully captures the vibrant spirit of our community and the joy of shared experiences. We are honored to support an occasion that brings so much color and excitement to our skies and look forward to celebrating with everyone.

The morning balloon launches will take place from R. E. Jewell Elementary around sunrise on Friday and Saturday and at Tetherow Golf Resort on Sunday morning. Attendees will be able to watch as balloons of varying shapes and sizes are inflated and take flight, filling the sky with a rainbow of colors. The launches are free to attend and are a perfect way to start your day.

The highlight of the event is the Night Glow Festival on Friday, July 26 at the COCC Athletic Field. Bring the whole family down and watch as the balloons are inflated and lit up. Soak up the summer evening with live music, food trucks and browse our unique vendors at the marketplace.

Don’t forget to bring the kids down for our annual Balloon Blast Kids Race, part of our Pacific Source Kids Rock the Races series. The Balloon Blast combines obstacles with a colorful course, perfect for kids ages 3-10. The exciting obstacles are appropriate for all types of children with a wide range of skill levels to tackle. The race is free with admission this year.

On Saturday, July 27, don’t miss the Redmond Night Glow at American Legion Park. Starting at 5pm, the event will feature a beer garden, vendors, live music, and the stunning sight of balloons lighting up the night.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards this event’s beneficiary, Central Oregon Community College Foundation, making this event not only entertaining but also a way to give back to the community.

Tickets for the Night Glow Festival are on sale now and can be purchased online or at the event. For more information about Balloons Over Bend, including the full schedule of events, please visit balloonsoverbend.com.