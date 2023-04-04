Balloons Over Bend Takes Flight for Three Days in Late July

The skies over Bend will be filled with color and excitement from July 28 to July 30 as the annual ReMax Key Properties Balloons Over Bend takes flight.

This three-day event will feature morning balloon launches that are free to attend and a paid night glow festival on Friday, July 28 that will be a spectacle not to be missed.

The morning balloon launches will take place from R. E. Jewell Elementary around sunrise on Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning. Attendees will be able to watch as balloons of varying shapes and sizes are inflated and take flight, filling the sky with a rainbow of colors. The launches are free to attend and are a perfect way to start your day.

The highlight of the event is the Night Glow Festival on Friday, July 28. Bring the whole family down and watch as the balloons are inflated and lit up. Soak up the summer evening with live music from two local bands, food trucks and browse our unique vendors at the marketplace. The night glow festival is a magical experience, with balloons illuminating the night sky as the sun sets over Bend.

Don’t forget to bring the kids down for our annual Balloon Blast Kids Race, part of our Pacific Source Kids Rock the Races series. The Balloon Blast combines obstacles with a colorful course, perfect for kids ages three-ten. The exciting obstacles are appropriate for all types of children with a wide range of skill levels to tackle. The race is free with admission this year.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards this event’s beneficiary, Central Oregon Community College Foundation, making this event not only entertaining but also a way to give back to the community.

Tickets for the Night Glow festival are on sale now and can be purchased online or at the event.

balloonsoverbend.com