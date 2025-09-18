Banner Year at OSSIA for New Licensed LRTs

OSSIA advocacy results in faster permitting in the City of Portland in Q4

In the past several weeks OSSIA staff, working with OSSIA’s technical committee, has written letters to the City of Portland, Clackamas County and Washington County to ask for improved permitting streamlining to meet the December 31st deadline.

The City of Portland responded :

To further speed up solar permit pre-issuance turnaround times, Portland Permitting and Development (PP&D) is in the process of redirecting a Development Services staff member to solely focus on solar permits through the end of the year.

Given that federal tax credits for solar permits are tied to final inspection, PP&D is also increasing its internal coordination efforts with its Residential Inspections team. This will allow the City to further streamline these inspections and keep in communication with customers as we approach the December 31, 2025 deadline. This will ensure that these inspections are prioritized, even in the event of increased workload or further staffing reductions.

Read the full letter here.

Clackamas County has also committed to approving permits within two weeks.

Please let OSSIA know if your company has any issues with permitting during this Q4 push.

VICTORY: SEIA prevails in Broadview PURPA remand to D.C. Circuit

This week the D.C. Circuit ruled in favor of Broadview and SEIA in the ongoing litigation related to PURPA’s “sendout rule,” fully adopting the approach we advocated for in our EEI v. FERC amicus brief, and denying EEI’s petition for review.

The court states:

On remand from the Supreme Court, we apply the statute without deference under Loper Bright and conclude that the maximum “power production capacity” of the “facility” is best read to refer to the amount of AC power that the facility can send out to the grid. That reading accounts for all the facility’s components working together, not just the maximum capacity of one subcomponent, and it appropriately focuses on grid-usable AC power. Because the Broadview inverters’ maximum output capacity at any given time is 80 MW of AC power, the entire facility’s send-out capacity is capped at that level consistent with FERC’s decision to certify it as a small power production facility. Because the best view of the statute supports FERC’s certification order, we deny the petitions for review.

Later, the opinion summarizes its interpretation:

Taking a fresh look at the statutory text and context of 16 U.S.C. § 796(17)(A), we hold that a small power production facility’s “power production capacity” refers to its maximum net output of AC power to the electrical grid at any given point in time. Because the amount of power the Broadview facility can send out to the grid is limited by its inverters to 80 MW, it qualifies as a small power production facility under PURPA.

This is a great result and the opinion is fully consistent with the arguments SEIA made in their amicus brief. The order also adopts some of their framing and arguments around how batteries work within this statutory framework.

New Multnomah County Climate Justice Plan includes great solar policies

The Climate Justice Plan is a shared vision and roadmap for climate justice for Multnomah County, co-created by community members and local government staff. It includes several proposals to increase solar in the County including:

Increased solar access for low-income ratepayers

More solar, storage and community solar on public buildings

Mandate solar and storage at resilience hubs

Create solar panel shade structures

Support solar workforce development

Read the full plan here

New 2025 Oregon Structural Specialty Code and Oregon Mechanical Specialty Code editions take effect Oct. 1

The Oregon Building Codes Division plans to adopt the 2025 Oregon Structural Specialty Code (OSSC) and the 2025 Oregon Mechanical Specialty Code (OMSC) on Oct. 1.

Chapter 1 of the new OSSC and OMSC will become effective on Oct. 1. The remainder of the new OSSC and the OMSC will have a six-month phase-in period. From Oct. 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026, permit applications may be submitted under either the new 2025 codes or the previous (2022) OSSC and OMSC.

Starting April 1, 2026, all new commercial building permit applications and mechanical permit applications submitted to the City of Portland must follow the 2025 codes.

Need another hand for the end of the year? OSSIA will help pay!

Help Build the Future of Solar Energy — Partner with OSSIA’s Paid Internship Program!

OSSIA member Power Northwest loves the program!

“The RE-JATC internship program was a great way for us to invest in a new team member while providing them with additional resources for the first six months of their employment with our company. It also sets them up really well for joining a more formal apprenticeship program in the future.” – Garrett Hartwell, Founder, Power Northwest

OSSIA is excited to invite solar contractors to take part in an impactful workforce development program designed to grow Oregon’s clean energy talent pool — while reducing the financial burden for participating employers.

We’re currently recruiting solar companies to host interns for a 6-month, paid internship, supported by state grant funding. This is a unique opportunity to strengthen your team, train future solar professionals, and support diversity in the solar workforce — all with financial and educational support. We have completed the pilot program for the first 12 interns and are looking forward to placing additional interns this year.

Why Participate?

Free money!

Thanks to a grant from the Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC), OSSIA covers 50% of the intern’s wage — up to $13.00/hour in 2025 and $13.50/hour in 2026.

Find and Train Your Future Workforce

You’ll gain a motivated intern who’s eager to learn and grow in one of several key areas:

Solar design

Site surveys

Installation

Sales

Project management

Skill Development and Support

Interns receive up to $2,000 in coursework support and a $400 tool and gear subsidy, meaning they come to you better prepared — and stay motivated throughout the internship.

Customized Training Plan

You won’t be in this alone. OSSIA will work closely with you and the intern to develop and adjust a personalized training plan that aligns with your company’s needs and the intern’s career goals.

Advance Equity in Solar

This internship is available for those not currently working in the solar industry, looking for a path into this career. This internship prioritizes individuals underrepresented in the solar industry, helping build a more inclusive and sustainable workforce for Oregon’s clean energy future.

Program Snapshot:

Duration: 6 months

Pay Rate: $26/hour (2025), $27/hour (2026)

OSSIA Funding: 50% of wages + support for tools and training

Employer Commitment: Collaborate with the intern and OSSIA on training, supervision, and check-ins

Be Part of the Change

This is more than just an internship — it’s an investment in the future of Oregon’s solar workforce. By hosting an intern, your company plays a key role in launching the careers of passionate individuals ready to contribute to the clean energy economy.

Ready to Host an Intern? Or Know Someone Who would Make a Great Intern?

Contact Erin Zygaitis, Program Manager at OSSIA, to learn how your company can get involved:

ErinZ@orssia.org

541-337-3452

Draft Oregon Energy Strategy Available for Public Comment:

The Oregon Department of Energy has released a draft Oregon Energy Strategy, now open for public comment through September 22, 2025. Developed over the last two years with input from people throughout the state, the strategy outlines five pathways — energy efficiency, electrification, clean electricity, low carbon fuels, and resilience — to guide the state toward its long-term energy goals while incorporating equity and justice considerations. Each pathway includes policy recommendations and near-term legislative actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, maintain reliability, and support affordability. The draft is available online along with a high-level summary, a recorded webinar, and a podcast discussion of the recommendations. Feedback gathered will shape the final strategy, which will be submitted to Governor Kotek and the Legislature by November 1, 2025.

More information regarding the Oregon Energy Strategy is available here:https://energyinfo.oregon.gov/blog/2025/8/14/available-for-comment-now-draft-oregon-energy-strategy

Solar help desk – sign up to service orphaned systems!

Solar United Neighbors (SUN) is a national nonprofit that offers a free Solar Help Desk providing personalized, vendor-neutral support to anyone considering or owning solar. Whether someone is exploring solar, comparing proposals, optimizing their system, or experiencing issues, SUN provides expert help no matter where they are in their solar journey. SUN provides support for consumers in all 50 states, including DC and Puerto Rico. Our team ensures that every customer has the information and guidance they need to make confident, informed decisions. By working together to get their questions answered and concerns addressed, we build trust and restore their confidence.

The SUN Solar Help Desk’s Inspection & Remediation program offers free third-party solar inspections to eligible homeowners by connecting them with licensed local operations and maintenance providers. These inspections are grant funded. We’re looking for installers that provide inspections or operations and maintenance work (or both) for orphaned solar systems in all parts of the country. Sign up here to join our list. You can also sign up for our RFP list on that signup form for our solarize campaigns.

SEIA Consumer guide for residential solar tax credits

SEIA has created a fact sheet to help solar customers understand the new 25D residential solar tax credit.

Download the fact sheet here

Use this fact sheet with customers to help clarify the new changes.

Oregon Department of Energy seeks strategic plan input – survey by Sept 19

Strategic planning will help the agency prioritize their work and build stronger collaboration with the people we serve. This phase of our process is focused on gathering feedback and better understanding where they should focus. Please provide feedback on the strategic priorities and long-term vision for the Department (as described in the charter).

Please take the short survey here by September 19th.

New LRTs apprentices graduate! 2025 a banner year for the LRT Apprenticeship program

The Limited Renewable Technician (LRT) Apprenticeship Program has had a successful year of growth and achievement. We are proud to currently support 60 active apprentices, including 15 new participants who have joined the program in 2025. These apprentices are engaged in rigorous coursework, on-the-job training, and are preparing to sit for the NABCEP certification exam.

So far this year, seven apprentices have successfully earned their Oregon Limited Renewable Technician (LRT) license. An additional 14 apprentices are nearing program completion, with seven of them needing only to pass the NABCEP exam before becoming eligible for state licensure.

This program is in high demand, with both people wanting to become apprentices and solar companies supporting apprentices in this program.

We are proud of the progress our apprentices are making and excited to see more skilled professionals advancing into the renewable energy workforce.

Want to host an apprentice? Contact Erin to become a Training Agent.

Energy Trust announces 2026 Solar incentives and key end of year dates for 2025

Learn about the newly announced Solar incentives for 2026, along with how applications will be closed out in 2025. Read more…

Join the Sun Power Revolution on Sunday, September 21st!

Did you know 20 million people participated in the first Earth Day in 1970? It was a pivotal moment for the environmental movement which led to landmark legislation. Now, fifty years later, Sun Day provides another critical environmental moment. There will be rallies, teach-ins and marches nationwide to celebrate the dawning clean-energy age and demand for an accelerated transition away from fossil fuels.

Sun Day events will share details of the exponential, unstoppable rise in solar and wind energy. Solar, wind and batteries are now the cheapest form of power on the planet, lowering costs, creating new jobs, and strengthening our communities. But some politicians and industries are desperately trying to hold it back.

OSSIA is partnering with Third Act Oregon for Sun Day events across the state. Please join us in supporting Sun Day – a nationally distributed event to mark the Sun Power Revolution.

This is our opportunity to demonstrate growing support for a more safe and equitable energy future for all Oregonians. This revolution is already underway and has proven to create more jobs and a more stable economy.

Learn more here: link to sunday.earth or thirdact.org/sun-day

Register to attend an event near you!

Corvallis at Central Park from 11a to 3p

A family event full of live music, cooking demonstrations, a classroom for Solar Stories and art for kids, educational signage and video throughout the park. Over 23 vendors and participating partners.

Eugene at the Campbell Center from noon to 3p

The theme for this event is “Teach In, Act Out!” – combining music and art, with impactful speakers (with multiple Teach-In sessions covering a wide array of solar and energy topics (residential and commercial). Family friendly, informative displays.

Portland at the Battleship Memorial Along the Waterfront, from 1 to 6p

“where art + music meet activism” – a two-part program designed for a wide variety of attendees. The program will start with a rally with music, a wide slate of outstanding speakers and a march. There will then be a Making Earth Cool Sun Ball celebration. A growing list of partners will be on hand to provide information on a wide array of efforts to support and promote the Sun Power Revolution.

For questions about any of these events, please email: Oregon@thirdact.org .

2025 Prevailing wage rate – Fall webinars

The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) 2025 Fall Prevailing Wage Rate Webinar Schedule is now on BOLI’s website at the following link: https://www.oregon.gov/boli/employers/Pages/prevailing-wage-seminars.aspx

BOLI offers these Prevailing Wage Rate webinars at no cost to contractors, subcontractors, and public agencies. These classes provide general education in Oregon’s prevailing wage rate law. Each session presents an overview of the law, a discussion on how to identify and avoid potential problems, and ample opportunity to ask questions.

We offer the following types of PWR webinars:

-Contractor webinars tailored to contractors and subcontractors who have employees that perform manual labor on Public Works projects in Oregon (3 hours). First webinar is September 23

-Certified Payroll Report webinars tailored specifically to our PWR requirements for certified payroll reports for Public Works projects in Oregon (1 hour).

-Overtime on PWR Projects webinars tailored specifically to our PWR overtime and weighted average overtime requirements for Public Works projects in Oregon (1 hour).

We will update the PWR webinar schedule on the website above if any webinars are cancelled or rescheduled. You may access the most current PWR webinar schedule any time at the link shown above.

IMPORTANT NOTE: REGISTRATION IS NOT REQUIRED FOR PREVAILING WAGE WEBINARS

To join a webinar, go to the BOLI PWR seminar page and

click the “Join Here” button next to the webinar you wish to attend on the date/time of the scheduled webinar.

Please click “View Description” for all webinar handouts. Each webinar will have their own handouts (you may need to scroll through the list).

African American Alliance for Homeownership Fair October 25 – sign up for a vendor booth!

Looking for those last few customers to fill up your 2025 schedule? Get a booth at the Homeownership Fair on October 25th at the Doubletree in Portland.

Tables are available for for-profit vendors as well as non-profit & government partners.

Fair tables are assigned on a first come, first served basis

Fair set-up begins at 8:30AM

Vendors/Organizations must check-in at the AAAH registration table

All registration forms & fees must be received by Monday, October 6, 2025 by 5:00PM

Learn more and sign up here

PGE to host Interconnection workshops October 28, 29 and 30

Portland General Electric (PGE) is hosting three information sessions to discuss topics related to the interconnection process. These sessions offer a great opportunity to stay informed, ask questions, and ensure a smooth interconnection process for your projects.

During these sessions, PGE will:

Recap key takeaways from previous information sessions

Application process updates

Tax credit expiration

Regulatory updates

Solar Payment Option transition

Smart coverage

INTERCONNECTIONS WORKSHOPS

There are three different sessions scheduled, two in person and one online, and each one will cover the same content.

Session 1: Salem | in person

When: Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 10:00a -12:00p

Where: Chemeketa Community College: Center for Business and Industry | Room 203 | 626 High St NE, Salem, OR 97301

Session 2: Portland | in person

When: Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 10:00a -12:00p

Where: University of Oregon Library, Portland Campus Building # 227 | Room 310 | 2800 NE Liberty St, Portland, OR, 97211

Session 3: Online | via ZOOM

When: Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 10:00a -12:00p

Where: Zoom Meeting | Meeting ID: 929 186 2450 | Passcode: 108126 | Dial by phone: +1 253 215 8782 US

Resources:

Division 82 | Small Generation Interconnection Rules

Division 39 | Net Metering Rules

PGE Interconnection Process Overview

PGE | Solar Simplified

PGE | Explore Solar

While an RSVP is not required, it is encouraged to ensure we have enough seating at each location. Please email Netmetering@pgn.com with your Company name, number of attendees, and session you are hoping to attend.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, don’t hesitate to contact us at netmetering@pgn.com.

