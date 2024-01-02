Barry Pack to Join Senate President’s Office as Chief of Staff, Brings Decades of Experience to Capitol

Today, Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) is announcing that Barry Pack will join the Senate President’s Office as Chief of Staff starting January 22. Barry brings decades of experience to the position and will have a central role in guiding the Senate through the upcoming 2024 legislative session.

“Barry is a proven leader who knows how to get things done for the people of Oregon,” President Wagner said. “Having Barry on the team will strengthen the Senate President’s Office and the Senate as we get ready for the 2024 legislative session.”

Barry worked in the Legislature from 1998 to 2003 as chief of staff for the Senate Democratic Caucus. He served as deputy Secretary of State from 2008 to 2012 and then worked in executive level positions in the Oregon Department of Administrative Services. He later led the Oregon Lottery from 2016 to 2023 and most recently worked in Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office on special projects and transitioning to a new, voter-approved form of government.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Senate President’s Office at this critical time for the state of Oregon,” Pack said. “I’m looking forward to fostering relationships across the Legislature and supporting the Senate as we work to deliver solutions to the challenges facing our state.”

oregonlegislature.gov