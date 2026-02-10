Basis Investment Group Announces $22M+ Bridge Loan for the Refinancing & Renovation of Expansive, 105K SF Apartment Complex in Bend

(Photo courtesy of Basis Investment Group, LLC)

Basis Investment Group, LLC, (Basis), a national commercial real estate debt and equity investment platform founded by CEO Tammy K. Jones, has provided a $22.25M bridge loan to refinance Oasis at 2600, a 126-unit, garden-style, multifamily asset in the Mountain View neighborhood of Bend. The loan is structured with a $1.5 million future funding to facilitate the completion of unit renovations.

“We are pleased that our bridge lending platform can deliver flexible solutions for clients with long-term vision,” said Witt Wittenberg, senior vice president of loan originations at Basis Investment Group. “By leveraging our deep market expertise and disciplined underwriting, we achieved a successful outcome for both the client and Basis Investment Group, while supporting the preservation of affordable housing through the property’s renovation plan.”

Oasis at 2600 stands out as one of the few multifamily options in a predominantly low-density neighborhood. The sponsors’ renovation-focused business plan has led to upgraded units achieving rent premiums over the unrenovated units, demonstrating the upside to this value-add vision. With convenient access to U.S. Route 20 and U.S. Route 97, along with strong access to employment, healthcare, retail, and transit options in the neighborhood, Oasis meets the growing need for multifamily housing in Mountain View. The development also benefits from the involvement of Oregon-based New Earth Equities, a local sponsor boasting significant experience acquiring, renovating, and repositioning workforce-oriented multifamily properties with a focus on interior unit upgrades, exterior enhancements, and operational improvements.

“Our participation in Oasis at 2600 allows us a great opportunity to invest in a mission-aligned and well-cash-flowing affordable multifamily property in a high-potential market with a widely respected and active local borrower, New Earth Equities,” said Tammy K. Jones, founder and CEO of Basis Investment Group.

“New Earth Equities is excited to be working with Basis Investment Group and appreciative of the support provided during the transaction process. We also want to thank Cameron Chalfant, Jesse Zarouk, Brian Eisendrath and the rest of the team at Institutional Property Advisors for the introduction and facilitation of the loan process. The property is well positioned for success in the Bend market and we see this as the first of many successful transactions while creating a longstanding relationship with Basis,” said Daniel Terranova, principal of New Earth Equities.

About Basis Investment Group:

Basis Investment Group is a full-service commercial real estate investment platform investing across the capital stack of stabilized, transitional, and development CRE assets throughout the United States. With representation in New York, Chicago, Dallas, D.C., Tampa and Irvine, California, Basis has successfully closed nearly $9 billion in transactions across multiple strategies and asset classes focusing across the U.S. middle market.

Basis, a certified Minority and Woman-Owned Business (MWOB), focuses primarily on investments in the middle market where it has deep relationships. Basis is a registered investment advisor and lender that invests in both debt and equity strategies including fixed-rate senior mortgage loans, bridge loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, structured equity, JV equity and CMBS/Agency B-piece investments. Basis is also a licensed Optigo lender for Freddie Mac and a DUS lender for Fannie Mae.

oasisat2600.com • basisinvgroup.com