BEAM Launches Critical Fundraising Campaign to Unlock $60,000 Matching Grant

The BEAM Program, Central Oregon’s trauma-informed after-school initiative serving neurodivergent children with complex behavioral and mental health needs, announces an urgent fundraising push to secure a $60,000 matching grant from the JTMF Foundation. To unlock this match, BEAM must raise $43,000 by December 1, 2025 — and every dollar donated will be doubled, delivering twice the impact for vulnerable youth.
Addressing Gaps Traditional Programs Miss
Many children served by BEAM have experienced significant adversity — high ACE scores and behavioral or emotional challenges that leave them excluded from traditional programs. BEAM fills those gaps by offering:
- Structured care with skilled professionals
- Support for emotional regulation, academic growth, and community belonging
- Development of critical life skills like conflict resolution and self-confidence Since its founding, BEAM has become a lifeline for families seeking an empathetic, inclusive, and effective learning As described on their website: “At BEAM, we understand that some children face challenges with emotional regulation… our program is thoughtfully designed to help children grow in an uplifting environment where they can truly flourish.”
Why It Matters — And Why Now
The matching grant raises the stakes — and the impact:
- $120,000 total to support BEAM’s mission
- Funds directly enable expanded access for students who might otherwise go unsupported
“Where traditional programs fall short, BEAM lifts kids up.” This doesn’t just describe a service — it underscores a community commitment to ensure no child is left behind.
How the Community Can Help
We invite individuals, businesses, foundations, and civic groups to make a donation before December 1, 2025 to help BEAM unlock the full $60,000 match. Contributions can be made via BEAM’s website donate portal, GoFundMe, or Venmo — links available on their site. Donate Today!
About BEAM:
The BEAM (Extended Learning and Support) Program is an after-school and behavior support initiative serving Central Oregon families with elementary-aged children. Grounded in trauma-informed care and inclusivity, BEAM fosters belonging, growth, self-regulation, and emotional resiliency through structured enrichment and community support.