BEAM Launches Critical Fundraising Campaign to Unlock $60,000 Matching Grant

The BEAM Program, Central Oregon’s trauma-informed after-school initiative serving neurodivergent children with complex behavioral and mental health needs, announces an urgent fundraising push to secure a $60,000 matching grant from the JTMF Foundation. To unlock this match, BEAM must raise $43,000 by December 1, 2025 — and every dollar donated will be doubled, delivering twice the impact for vulnerable youth.

Addressing Gaps Traditional Programs Miss

Many children served by BEAM have experienced significant adversity — high ACE scores and behavioral or emotional challenges that leave them excluded from traditional programs. BEAM fills those gaps by offering:

Structured care with skilled professionals

Support for emotional regulation, academic growth, and community belonging

Development of critical life skills like conflict resolution and self-confidence Since its founding, BEAM has become a lifeline for families seeking an empathetic, inclusive, and effective learning As described on their website: “At BEAM, we understand that some children face challenges with emotional regulation… our program is thoughtfully designed to help children grow in an uplifting environment where they can truly flourish.”

Why It Matters — And Why Now

The matching grant raises the stakes — and the impact:

$120,000 total to support BEAM’s mission

Funds directly enable expanded access for students who might otherwise go unsupported

“Where traditional programs fall short, BEAM lifts kids up.” This doesn’t just describe a service — it underscores a community commitment to ensure no child is left behind.

How the Community Can Help

We invite individuals, businesses, foundations, and civic groups to make a donation before December 1, 2025 to help BEAM unlock the full $60,000 match. Contributions can be made via BEAM’s website donate portal, GoFundMe, or Venmo — links available on their site. Donate Today!

About BEAM:

The BEAM (Extended Learning and Support) Program is an after-school and behavior support initiative serving Central Oregon families with elementary-aged children. Grounded in trauma-informed care and inclusivity, BEAM fosters belonging, growth, self-regulation, and emotional resiliency through structured enrichment and community support.

thebeamprogram.org