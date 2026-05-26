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Beatles Singalong is Back!

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By on E-Headlines

(Graphic courtesy of KPOV)

“Yes, we’re going to a party, party.”

As KPOV turns 21, join us at the The Commonwealth Pub on June 26 for a special evening celebrating 21 years of being your voice in Central Oregon.

We are bringing back the Beatles Singalong, a long held tradition for KPOV. A variety of local bands, including Ju Ju Eyeball, will perform all of your Beatles favorites.

Every guest in attendance will be able to bid on:

  • A two night stay at The Westman Hotel.
  • A three-night stay at a three-bedroom ranch/cottage just outside Bend.
  • Other exciting raffle items will be available.

Come sing your hearts out! Don’t miss out!

Tickets are limited.

Purchase Tickets

kpov.org

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Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

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