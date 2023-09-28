Beaver Coach Sales in Bend Named Top 50 RV Dealer for the Fourth Time

Beaver Coach Sales, a Bend-based RV dealership, has been named a Top 50 RV dealer in North America for the fourth time by RVBusiness magazine and BJ Thompson Associates (BJTA), which oversees the 11-year-old award program. This prestigious award recognizes RV dealerships that exemplify best practices and excellence in their field.

Beaver Coach Sales was selected for this award based on their strong customer service, commitment to employee training, and innovative marketing initiatives. The dealership also has a long history of giving back to the local community.

“We are honored to be named a Top 50 dealer for the fourth time,” said Ryan Kelly of Beaver Coach Sales. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience, and we are proud to be recognized as one of the leading RV dealerships in North America.”

Beaver Coach Sales offers a wide selection of new and used RVs from top brands, including Newmar, Entegra, Tiffin, Thor, and Forest River. The dealership also has a best in class service department and parts store.

About RVBusiness Magazine:

RVBusiness is a business-to-business magazine rich in heritage and the acknowledged media leader in the RV industry. Published six times per year, each issue features important industry news, insightful analysis, respected columnists and unmatched coverage of events and newsmakers. The magazine is regularly cited by the industry as the No. 1 media source for the RV industry.

About the RVBusiness Top 50 Dealer Award:

The RVBusiness Top 50 Dealer Award recognizes the top 50 RV dealerships in North America based on a variety of factors, including customer service, employee training, marketing initiatives, and community involvement. The award is presented annually at the RV Dealers Association International Convention and Expo.

beavercoachsales.com