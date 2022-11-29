Because of YOU…This was Possible

It all began in 1988 when our first board recognized the need to support our public schools and worked to donate $4,420 to educational and activity programs. Today, through continued hard work and because of the generosity of our supporters, the impact of the Education Foundation to improve the quality of education and enhance the learning and extra-curricular activities of our students in Bend, La Pine and Sunriver has grown substantially.

We provide resources and support to educators, with priority given to District identified high-need schools in an effort to engage and better prepare students for the demands of college and today’s job market. Although we continue to have unfunded or partially funded classroom grant requests, our efforts focus on fulfilling our mission and creating impact in our public schools – just as it was in 1988. We greatly appreciate your support.

Here are the 2021-2022 pacts BECAUSE OF YOU.

In 2022, $51,000 in STEM, art, music and wellness classroom grants were awarded. Over $126,000 in requests were received. Without donations to support innovative classroom grants, many programs at high-need schools or others across the District would not happen. Our work helps students engage in STEM, art, music and wellness opportunities regardless of skill level, gender, interests, culture, language or socioeconomic status..

The Foundation provides financial support for middle and high school students to participate in after-school athletics. This program provides a pivotal need in our community to keep students engaged and active. We believe that student involvement is vital to a well-rounded educational experience.

This program recognizes at-risk graduating seniors who have overcome difficult life obstacles to graduate and have future education or trade school career plans.This program is not possible without generous individual and business support.

Scholarships for graduating Latino students to pursue higher education or trade school opportunities were awarded.

We Have Much More To Do — & We Can’t Do It Without You!

For the past two years the Education Foundation has been unable to host a live fundraising event due to COVID 19. The support of our individual and business donors, combined with our Foundation partners has been instrumental in helping support our programs. We truly need your continued support.

For more details on how you or your business can make an impact in our local public schools or become a sponsor, visit our website at engagedminds.org or contact our office for more details. We also offer other giving options (AmazonSmile; Fred Meyer Rewards; United Way and Oregon Cultural Trust), visit our link for more information.

Here’s to the next 34 years – BECAUSE OF YOU…

Odette Adair, Board President and Michelle Johnson, Executive Director

Donate Here

engagedminds.org