Become a Licensed as a Tax Consultant & Tax Preparer

Take the next step in your career as a Tax Professional in this four-day course for Tax Preparers studying for the Oregon Licensed Tax Consultant exam. Course is based on 2021 tax law. Candidates need to have at least 1100 hours of tax preparation experience in two of the past five years to meet the Oregon Board of Tax Practitioners requirements. In an interactive setting, you will review the consultant exam outline, sample study questions and determine what areas of study you need to spend more time on prior to sitting for the exam. Continuing Education: This course is also available for 28 hours of Oregon Tax Professional continuing education (not approved for federal CE).

Thursdays & Fridays, June 15-16 & June 22-23

9am to 5pm

Required orientation meets on June 8, 1-3pm

Online Zoom; $595

Register

Do you want to become a licensed tax preparer, expand your tax knowledge to help you in your business, or just add skills to your resume? This 14-week course includes interactive sessions to prepare you for the Oregon Board of Tax Practitioners Licensed Tax Preparer exam. Plan on spending 15 hours each week studying outside of class (potentially more if you have little or no experience with this topic).

Mondays & Thursdays, September 7 thru December 4, 6-9pm

and

Sundays, September 24, October 22, November 12 and December 3, 1-5pm

Online Zoom; $699

Register

