(Photos courtesy of COCC)
This Summer, Become a Licensed Phlebotomist!
Phlebotomy
Embark on a high-demand, entry level health care profession as a Phlebotomist, performing blood collection to obtain high quality specimens for clinical laboratory analysis in hospitals, clinics, medical laboratories and donor centers. Upon completion of this 8-week course combining online learning with hands-on lab sessions, you’ll gain the skills needed for an entry-level Phlebotomist position and be eligible to take a national certification exam.
Instructors: Joe Gordon and Sarah Clemo
Saturdays, June 22 through August 30
10am-6:50pm
COCC Bend Campus; $900
Register
Motivational Interviewing: Advanced Practices
Continue to grow your Motivational Interviewing (MI) skills and practice through conversations and activities that support your personal learning journey. Examples of topics covered include deepening client self-exploration, advanced skills in strategic reflective listening and supporting autonomy, integrating MI with other modalities in your practice and utilizing the wisdom of fellow participants for team consultation where you may be feeling “stuck” as a practitioner.
Instructor: Heather Lynch
Friday, June 26
8:30am-4:30pm
COCC Bend Campus; $199
Register by June 12
Scholarships for up to 50% off the registration fee are available on a first come, first serve basis. Email centerforbusiness@cocc.edu to request a scholarship application.