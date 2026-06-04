(Photos courtesy of COCC)

This Summer, Become a Licensed Phlebotomist!

Embark on a high-demand, entry level health care profession as a Phlebotomist, performing blood collection to obtain high quality specimens for clinical laboratory analysis in hospitals, clinics, medical laboratories and donor centers. Upon completion of this 8-week course combining online learning with hands-on lab sessions, you’ll gain the skills needed for an entry-level Phlebotomist position and be eligible to take a national certification exam.

Instructors: Joe Gordon and Sarah Clemo

Saturdays, June 22 through August 30

10am-6:50pm

COCC Bend Campus; $900

Continue to grow your Motivational Interviewing (MI) skills and practice through conversations and activities that support your personal learning journey. Examples of topics covered include deepening client self-exploration, advanced skills in strategic reflective listening and supporting autonomy, integrating MI with other modalities in your practice and utilizing the wisdom of fellow participants for team consultation where you may be feeling “stuck” as a practitioner.

Instructor: Heather Lynch

Friday, June 26

8:30am-4:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $199

Register by June 12

Scholarships for up to 50% off the registration fee are available on a first come, first serve basis. Email centerforbusiness@cocc.edu to request a scholarship application.

cocc.edu/sbdc