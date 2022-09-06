Cascade Business News
Become a Winery Owner in one of Oregon’s Leading Wineries

(Photo | Courtesy of Willamette Valley Vineyards)

New Tasting Room & Restaurant Coming to Downtown Bend

Located in historic downtown Bend, the tasting room and restaurant will bring the wine country experience to you and offer Pacific Northwest-inspired dishes to pair with our classic Oregon wines. Anticipated opening: late summer 2023.

Earn an annual wine credit, 25 percent discount on wine purchases, invitations to Owner-exclusive events and other great benefits!

World Class Wines through Shared Ownership

Become an owner in one of Oregon’s leading wineries and take part in the fastest-growing wine region in America! Enjoy your owner benefits at any of our winery and restaurant locations.

Learn More

wvv.com

