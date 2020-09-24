Becoming an Insurance Agent is Easy in Oregon with Oregon Insurance Pre-License Classes Online

Availing one’s insurance license is one of the first steps towards pursuing the career of an insurance agent, specifically in Oregon. Business insurance, home insurance, life insurance, or car insurance all need a license to sell in any state. Thus, it makes complete sense to consider online insurance training programs where there are separate programs for an Oregon insurance license .

The very first step of the process is deciding on the type of insurance license you require. This will completely depend on what kind of insurance professional you are looking to serve as or what kind of policies you are selling. This will help you decide on the type or the types of insurance licenses you want to get.

There are different licenses available for different types of insurance plans which include:

Life & Health Insurance License: This will include annuities, life insurance, and health insurance.

Property & Casualty Insurance License: This will include home insurance, car insurance, and business insurance

The majority of the insurance agents go for both the license types. However, if you want to sell just one kind of insurance policy, you simply need to pick the license that suits your requirements.

Insurance Pre-License Training and Education

Once you have determined the type of license you require, it is time for you to take the Oregon insurance pre-license training program or course. It is always a good idea to go for the online courses in this field.

That’s because such courses are specifically created to offer you the skills required for passing the insurance license test. The type of online course you choose will completely be determined by the type of licenses you are looking to obtain.

Obtaining insurance licenses in Oregon requires around 20 hours of pre-license understanding or education. If you are looking to obtain a Property & Casualty license in Oregon, you must undertake 40 hours of pre-licensing. In the same way, if you are looking for Health, Accident, and Life insurance licenses, you must undertake 40 hours of pre-license education.

Once you complete your online Oregon insurance pre-license training, you will receive a certificate that will further help you take the Oregon licensing examination.

Insurance License Examinations in Oregon

Once you have gained your Oregon insurance pre-license education or training, you will have to appear for the insurance examination. There is one examination for each license you are looking to obtain.

The Property & Casualty and Life & Health licenses are combined examinations. This means you will have to sit for just two examinations if you are looking to attain all the licenses viz Health, Life, Casualty, and Property.

The insurance license tests can be a little difficult but not impossible for the insurance agents to crack. With proper Oregon insurance pre-license training, you can easily reach the point of comfortability where it will get quite convenient for you to pass the license examination in Oregon.

Conclusion

If you do not want your preparation for the Oregon insurance license exam to go into vain, you should consider the Oregon insurance pre-license training program. It will certainly offer you an edge over the others looking to make it big in the same field.