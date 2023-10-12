Believing in a World that Ages Better, Together

(Thanksgiving lunch | Photo courtesy of Council on Aging of Central Oregon)

At the Council on Aging of Central Oregon, our mission is to connect older adults and their loved ones to information and services that support their changing needs and the desire to age at home. We provide food and nutrition options like Meals on Wheels and community dining, Medicare and long term planning, family caregiver support, and social engagement programs, such as Caring Connections and Pet Pals. As aging experts, we ensure seniors can access the support, services, and resources they need across the tri-county.

In a 12-month period between 2021 and 2022, we delivered more than 90,000 Meals on Wheels, served 47,000+ senior lunches, answered more than 7,500 calls with information and referrals, provided 750 hours of Medicare counseling, funded close to 7,800 hours of home and personal care services, and provided 1,275 hours of paid respite support for caregivers. We also helped to facilitate more than 1,200 friendly phone calls between volunteers and isolated seniors, and delivered food, supplies, and veterinary care to beloved companions of 74 clients.

We couldn’t have done all of this without the support and dedication of our volunteers and donors. Their generosity helps us build a stronger senior community across all of Central Oregon. If you’d like to join our volunteer team, you’ll find a warm and welcoming environment where you can make a direct impact on the lives of your neighbors. Click ‘Get Involved’ on our website to learn more.

councilonaging.org