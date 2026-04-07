Ben & Jerry’s Bend Hosts Annual Free Cone Day in Partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

On April 14, Ben & Jerry’s is throwing its annual Free Cone Day celebration, serving up free scoops of ice cream to fans around the world. During the much-loved tradition, Ben & Jerry’s aims to spread some joy across the globe, one ice cream-filled cone at a time.

Last year, fans showed up in record numbers, helping Ben & Jerry’s scoopers serve up over one million scoops of free ice cream! This year we want to go just as big, giving thanks to our fans with as much joy as possible in the form of chunky, swirly flavors.

“Free Cone Day has always been about gratitude – we want to thank our fans for being the best fans in the world with free ice cream and a moment of pure joy,” said Luann Abrams, owner of the Old Mill Ben & Jerry’s. “This year, more than ever, we’re reminded how powerful those small moments of happiness can be. We can’t wait to connect with our fans over a scoop of ice cream on the most Ben & Jerry-est day of the year!”

As in previous years, our local Ben & Jerry’s will be partnering with The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend (BGCB) to spread awareness of their exceptional programming and team of youth development professionals helping children develop leadership, healthy lifestyles, and academic success.

“This type of support is exactly why Ben and Jerry’s is such a good corporate citizen,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend CEO Michael Baker said. “Through Luann and her team’s generosity, we will be able to help more members, more often with deeper impact.” Baker and other BGCB staff and board members will be joining in on the fun scooping ice cream all day from 12pm-8pm.

bgcbend.org • benjerry.com/bend